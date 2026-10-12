Hi, Subscriber

Seahawks’ Jaxon Smith-Njigba Makes Blunt Admission After Loss to 49ers

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 20: Jaxon Smith-Njigba #11 of the Seattle Seahawks sits on the bench during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. The Seahawks defeated the Cardinals 31-7. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers went into Seattle and left with a 32-29 win, their fifth straight to open the season. It was not clean. It was not comfortable. But the 49ers found a way to win a game that could have gone either direction multiple times, and that ability is what separates good teams from the rest of the conference.

After the final whistle, one of Seattle’s best players made it clear just how much this one hurt.

What Smith-Njigba Said After the Loss

Jaxon Smith-Njigba was one of Seattle’s most productive players on the afternoon, but his focus after the game was on what the offense failed to do. He kept it blunt.

“We’re pissed,” Smith-Njigba said. “We wanted this one.”

Seattle’s defense held Brock Purdy to 189 passing yards, sacked him three times, and forced a critical interception. Their special teams created a short field off a muffed punt. And still, they lost.

“Defense, special teams, they deserve this win and it sucks as an offense. Myself, I feel like we let them down.”

Smith-Njigba also dropped a pass on a crucial 3rd-and-10 late in the fourth quarter. He knows it. The fact that he pointed the finger at himself tells you how seriously Seattle took this matchup.

GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 11: Jaxon Smith-Njigba #11 of the Seattle Seahawks misses a catch during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field on October 11, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Olivia Vanni/Getty Images)

What the 49ers Defense Earned

San Francisco’s defense forced four turnovers and recorded five sacks. Renardo Green intercepted Sam Darnold twice. Gracen Halton recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown just before halftime. Keion White was disruptive all afternoon. Fred Warner was pivotal.

That is the kind of defensive performance that wins road playoff games. When your opponent’s best skill player walks to the podium and says his side of the ball let the defense down, your unit did its job.

GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 11: Renardo Green #0 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates with teammates after an interception against the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter at Lumen Field on October 11, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Final Word for the 49ers

San Francisco has now won its first five games of the season, something only two other teams in franchise history have accomplished. Both of those squads made deep playoff runs.

Smith-Njigba’s frustration is the ultimate compliment. The 49ers went into a hostile building and took a game that Seattle’s defense did everything it could to win. Five weeks in, this team keeps finding ways. That is not luck. That is identity.

5-0.

Keith Watkins Keith Watkins is a sports journalist covering the NBA for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, and Los Angeles Lakers. He previously wrote for FanSided, NBA Analysis Network, and Last Word On Sports. Keith is based in Bangkok, Thailand. More about Keith Watkins

0 Comments

Seahawks’ Jaxon Smith-Njigba Makes Blunt Admission After Loss to 49ers

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x