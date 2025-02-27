Hi, Subscriber

49ers Send Major Signal on Kyle Juszczyk Contract Decision

The fullback position is rarely viewed as a necessity in the NFL. While the days of the ground-and-pound offense are making a comeback, teams still value the ability to pass the football and hit the home run play. Yet, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan likes to zig when others zag. One of the first free agents Shanahan signed when he took over in San Francisco was fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

Despite paying big money for a position considered borderline useless league-wide, the 49ers found a plethora of success on the ground thanks to Juszczyk. Opening holes for multiple running backs and providing a quarterback-like presence to the offense, San Francisco instantly saw the value he brought to the team. However, in 2025, the team is hinting at the end of Juszczyk’s tenure in Red and Gold.

Lynch Comments on Juszczyk’s Future

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch spoke to the media during a press conference at the NFL Scouting Combine. When asked about the future of Kyle Juszczyk, he offered a telling response.

“Juice [Juszczyk] is a great player, and he’s been really valuable to us, so he’s part of us,” said John Lynch. “We’ll see. We’re thinking of a lot of things right now. We’re trying to make everything work, and some tighter constraints than we’ve had in the past.”

Juszczyk has been a key cog in the Kyle Shanahan’s offense since signing in 2017. His role is hard to duplicate as he has adopted a Swiss Army knife utility. On certain plays Juszczyk is the lead blocker on a rushing attempt. On others, Juszczyk serves as the backup tight end, primary halfback, and is even the emergency punt returner and kicker.

Kyle Juszczyk Knows His Time May Be Limited

Shortly after the team’s season-finale loss vs. the Arizona Cardinals, Juszczyk address his future and acknowledged his eight-year 49ers’ tenure could be on its last legs with with ESPN’s Nick Wagoner.

“There hasn’t been any discussion yet, but I am aware of the kind of situation that we have,” Juszczyk said. “There’s a lot up in the air and who’s going to be here, who’s notsome contracts that need to be figured out. So, I’m aware of that. just hope it doesn’t affect me.”

Juszczyk reluctantly took a pay cut to stay in San Francisco last offseason, which he admitted annoyed him. Juszczyk still made $4.5 million in 2024 and carries a $6.49 million cap hit in 2025. Both are lofty paychecks for a fullback. However, Juszczyk’s play may warrant a higher pay grade.

Coming off a ninth Pro Bowl selection, the most by a fullback in NFL history, Juszczyk said that he was aware Sunday’s loss could potentially be his final in the red and gold.

“I really, really hope not,” Juszczyk said. “We’re going to find out, but I know I’m not done. I’m definitely not done playing. I’ve seen zero regression. I think especially, I mean, you can turn on the last two games, and please show me where I’ve regressed, so I have no plans of stopping.”

Kyle Juszczyk is under contract for the 2025 season, but an extension is not off the table. The odds he returns are high, knowing his importance to Kyle Shanahan’s offense. But with an impending extension for quarterback Brock Purdy, the 49ers will need to do anything to free up cap space, leaving Juszczyk stuck in limbo.

