49ers Sign Undrafted Cornerback to Three-Year Deal

J

ust because the NFL offseason is nearly over, does not mean that the roster moves are done. The San Francisco 49ers experienced a mass exodus of stars this offseason, with players such as Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga, Deebo Samuel and other key contributors departing for other teams. Making up for the lost production will not be easy.

But they are doing what they can to find players who can be productive right out of the gate. A big draft class saw the 49ers select Mykel Williams, Nick Martin, Alfred Collins and CJ West among others, but the franchise is also turning to some undrafted rookies, reaching an agreement on a three-year deal with defensive back, Derrick Canteen, on May 13. In a corresponding move, the team released safety Quindell Johnson.

Canteen’s Career

Canteen spent six seasons in college, starting his career at Georgia Southern back in 2019. But it was not until his sophomore season that he broke out, recording 48 total tackles and a career high of six interceptions. Following an injury riddled 2021 campaign, Canteen returned in 2022, but failed to replicate his success. He then transferred to Virginia ahead of the 2023 season, spending a season there. For his final season of eligibility in 2024, Canteen transferred to Cincinnati where he started 12 games, logging 44 tackles, three tackles for loss and an interception.

Overall, the 5-foot-10 Evans, Georgia native appeared in 54 college games over six seasons and finished with 204 tackles, 32 passes defended, nine interceptions and 7.5 tackles for loss. Prior to his college career, Canteen played high school football at Evans High School, posting 61 tackles, eight passes defended and two interceptions on defense while on offense, he caught 14 passes for 473 yards and four touchdowns.

What Canteen Brings to San Francisco

Signing Canteen gives the 49ers more depth at a position with a lot of questions heading into the fall. Deommodore Lenoir is entrenched as the team’s featured cornerback after signing a five-year extension during the 2024 season, but after him, there are jobs up for grabs. Renardo Green, a second year player out of Florida State, put together a very promising rookie season that could lead to him starting as well however, it is still hard to tell whether or not he can be a long term star.

Canteen’s age (24) makes him a prime candidate to not only fight for a 53-man roster spot, but his extensive experience in college football makes him more polished than other UDFAs.

Standing at 5-foot-10 and weighing 193 pounds, Canteen is the perfect size for the 49ers’ defense. The Niners like players with versatility- guys who are strong in coverage and also capable of making a play on the ball when needed. An exceptional tackler who is a good ball hawk as well, a good training camp could have Canteen on the fast track towards a roster spot.