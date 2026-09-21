49ers Star Makes Bold Brock Purdy Statement After Blowout Win

The San Francisco 49ers rolled through the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon, winning 35-13. The offense converted all five of its red zone possessions into touchdowns. The defense forced an early fumble and held Miami to two field goals before garbage time.

It was the kind of performance that leaves very little to question. The 49ers are 2-0, and the gap between them and the Dolphins looked wider than the final score suggested.

At the center of all of it was Brock Purdy, who turned in one of the most efficient games a quarterback can produce.

Williams Drops Bold Purdy Quote

Trent Williams spoke after the game about what he saw from the 49ers QB, and his words carried weight.

“We are starting to witness Brock’s prime and I think it’s going to be a sight to behold,” Williams said. “I’ve always loved Brock, but I think he’s starting to get his respect now and he don’t even relish in it. It’s all about the next week and going 1-0. That’s why he’s a great leader.”

The statement was not casual praise from a teammate after a good win. Williams has watched quarterbacks up close for over a decade. When he says he is watching a player enter his prime, that assessment carries history behind it.

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The Numbers Back It Up

Purdy finished Sunday’s game with roughly 200 passing yards on just two incompletions and a 158.3 passer rating. He added a rushing touchdown and was pulled in the fourth quarter with the game well in hand.

The command was evident from the opening drive. Purdy found Mike Evans for a highlight connection early, then used his legs to extend plays and pick up first downs when the pocket collapsed. He picked up 28 rushing yards across a single drive before finishing it with a touchdown run.

The second half was even more decisive. Purdy connected with George Kittle on a 40-yard strike to open the third quarter. The drive lasted four plays and ended with Kittle wide open for a touchdown. A 21-point third quarter buried the Dolphins and allowed 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan to pull his starters before the fourth quarter was finished.

Five possessions. Five touchdowns. The offense did not settle for a field goal all afternoon.

Final Word for the 49ers

Purdy is 2-0, operating the offense at an elite level, and earning the kind of praise from teammates that usually takes years to build. The respect Williams described is real. So is the production behind it.

Two weeks is early. But what the 49ers are getting from their quarterback right now is not a hot start. It looks like something more permanent.