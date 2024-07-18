Executives, Coaches & Scouts Place 9 49ers in Top-10 of NFL Rankings

One thing every knowledgeable football fan can agree upon is that the San Francisco 49ers are stacked, with playmakers at just about every important position on the field. Sure, we could nitpick the interior offensive line, and cornerback isn’t a strength, but it’s a safe bet nearly every team in the NFL would be ecstatic to have the roster quality the 49ers have.

NFL executives agree as Jeremy Fowler’s yearly player rankings reveal the 49ers have more players ranked in the top 10 (9) than any other team. The survey asked executives, scouts and coaches to rank their top 10 players at 11 different positions, and what follows are the 49ers players that made the list, with their ranks in quotes.

Top-10 Ranked Offensive Players

A no-brainer. McCaffrey is a touchdown machine, whether it’s as a rusher or a receiver. He crossed the 2000-yard barrier in total yards from scrimmage (2,023) in 2023, to go along with his 21 touchdowns.

“He does everything exceptionally,” a veteran NFL offensive coach who has coached him said. “Explosiveness, vision, technique, versatility, great teammate, hardest worker, dedicated in the offseason. The only thing holding him back was when he was hurt. But he’s exactly how you would draw up a football player.”

He’s coming off of a fine season, making the AP First Team for the second time in his career, to go along with his fifth Pro Bowl appearance. Kittle posted a career-best 15.7 yards per reception, 11.3 yards per target and 15.5 yards per touch.

“Deep in-breaking routes, delays and boots and keepers — he’s just a problem with the ball in his hands,” an NFL personnel director said. “He’s more explosive [than Kelce] at this point, and being able to stay a little bit healthier this year helped him.”

The soon-to-be 36-year-old is playing the best football of his life, protecting quarterback Brock Purdy with his life. Williams has made 11 consecutive Pro Bowls, along with three straight AP First Team awards.

“Does it all at a high level, still,” an NFL coordinator said. “Protection, run game, second-level stuff downfield — no weakness in his game and I haven’t seen the skill set diminish.”

His career trajectory is just an arrow pointing toward the sky. While contractual issues might hurt his statistical output this season, all signs point towards stardom for Aiyuk. In 2023, he caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and 7 TDs, posting a career-best catch percentage of 71.4%.

“More downfield production, huge jump in yards per catch, quietly has almost 300 [career] catches,” said an NFL executive who voted Aiyuk top-three. “Excels as a blocker. Lower body ability is as good as anyone.”

Top-10 Ranked Defensive Players

Interior linemen aren’t generally going to put up gaudy tackle numbers (Hargrave had 44 combined tackles), but Hargrave did impress in two other areas. He was second on the team in sacks (7.0), takes for a loss (8) and QB hits (14). Disruption is the name of the game, and he’s done his job there.

“He’s always had a deep rush toolbox with a good feel to affect the QB,” an NFC executive said. “He was a little quieter when we prepared for him than he was in Philly, but he remains an issue as an interior rusher.”

A complete beast, there’s no other way to say it. He’s in the offensive backfield more than some receivers are. Bosa led the team with 10.5 sacks, 16 tackles for a loss and 35 — yes, THIRTY-FIVE — QB hits. He’s got that Lawrence Taylor aura about him in that you can guarantee the QB knows where he is at all times and just can’t do anything about it.

“Awesome player — tough, explosive, can bend, can turn speed to power, plays his a– off,” an AFC executive said. “Have to account for him all the time.”

Hufanga’s numbers don’t jump off the page, due to his torn ACL keeping him out of action for the final seven games of the regular season and the entirety of the playoffs. Still, the 24-year-old showed signs of promise, with three interceptions and 39 solo tackles, good for 7th on the team, with the other six players playing no less than 15 games each.

“Hufanga is a playmaker,” an NFL personnel evaluator said. “But I don’t love him in coverage. Has to be playing top down on the ball. But he’s incredibly instinctual and physical in that role.”

It cannot be overstated just how important Warner is to the 49ers defense. He sees the game steps ahead and helps his teammates get into position to make plays, while still putting up numbers that make other linebackers blush. With 4 interceptions, 11 passes defended, 4 forced fumbles and 132 combined tackles (82 solo), he’s the heart and soul of the defense.

“He’s like an elite quarterback in terms of managing the game,” an NFL coordinator said. “Checks, adjustments, unbelievable awareness and instincts. He allows the other 10 people around him to function at a high level collectively because of what he’s able to do mentally.

A major benefactor to playing next to an elite linebacker like Warner is that he draws attention. Greenlaw can then take advantage of that, facing more 1-on-1 blocks than he would otherwise. His stats echo the sentiment, as he recorded 120 combined tackles (75 solo), along with 5 tackles for a loss.

“He has instincts in the run game, slipping blocks, knowing when he has to get over the top or anticipate the cut,” an NFL coordinator said. “Top 5-7 in the game in play-action pass recognition.”