49ers Trade Brandon Aiyuk In Recent Mock Draft Scenario

Another offseason, another handful of reports of trade rumors surrounding WR Brandon Aiyuk. To some San Francisco 49ers fans, this may feel like a bit of deja vu, but the multitude of departures from the Niners roster this offseason and an impending roster bonus has given some life to this trade speculation.

To further fan those flames, a recent mock draft trade scenario has the 49ers trading Aiyuk to the New England Patriots.

49ers Acquire No. 4 Overall Pick and G Cole Strange in Exchange for Brandon Aiyuk and No. 11 Overall Pick in Recent Mock Draft

John Lynch has never been shy about making blockbuster trades during his time as the general manager of the 49ers. Yet, after trading away Deebo Samuel and Jordan Mason this offseason — dealing Aiyuk would feel like San Francisco is clearly trying to offload a significant amount of money off of the roster in an attempt to get a deal done with QB Brock Purdy.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell sees an opportunity for the 49ers to offload Aiyuk in exchange for sneaking into the top 5 of the 2025 NFL Draft by striking a deal with the New England Patriots.

Barnwell wrote, “In this scenario, the 49ers could draft [Travis] Hunter, who would appeal to both Shanahan, an offensive mastermind, and defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. Remember that Saleh turned around his Jets defense by drafting Sauce Gardner, who was an instant superstar corner after being taken with the No. 4 pick in 2022. Hunter would fill a huge hole for the 49ers, a position we’ve seen the franchise previously prioritize with free agent signings such as Richard Sherman and Charvarius Ward.”

In this scenario, the 49ers would be moving up seven spots, which could certainly put them in a position to land either Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter if both Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders hear their names called in the first three picks. Additionally, San Francisco would receive G Cole Strange in exchange for sending Aiyuk to New England.

Barnwell added, “And isn’t Shanahan the perfect coach to find spots for Hunter in 10-15 snaps a game? The 49ers have been extremely aggressive in pursuing players whom they see as transcendent difference-makers, even if it means paying premiums to acquire them. This was the same franchise that once suggested it would have taken Reuben Foster at No. 3 overall. It also traded three first-round picks to the Dolphins for Trey Lance. If the 49ers love Hunter, they might throw positional value by the wayside.”

How Could Travis Hunter Fit with the 49ers?

The first question someone has to ask themselves when it comes to Hunter is what position will he spend most of his time?

If the Niners trade Aiyuk, the receiver room would suddenly feel a bit unproven with Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall set to see an expanded role. Hunter could certainly be a dynamic weapon for head coach Kyle Shanahan to scheme up and provide an explosive element to this offense that has excelled in producing chunk plays in the passing game.

On the flip side, the Niners did lose Charvarius Ward in free agency. This could be an opportunity for Hunter to compete for a full-time starting role alongside Deommodore Lenoir and Renardo Green.

A talent like Hunter who could fill multiple needs at a vastly cheaper cost could work for what the Niners are currently trying to accomplish by retooling this roster, but this deal only comes to fruition if Hunter falls to No. 4 overall.