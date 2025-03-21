49ers Trade Proposal Swaps Brandon Aiyuk for ‘Foundational Player’

The New England Patriots hold the fourth overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft, a position that currently holds significant leverage.

Might the Patriots consider trading the pick to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and additional draft assets? One analyst close to the Niners believes it’s a definite possibility.

Grant Cohn of Sports Illustrated came up with a trade proposal that would send Aiyuk East in exchange for No. 4 overall.

“The 49ers also should call the Patriots and offer them Aiyuk, the 11th pick and the 43rd pick for the 4th pick, which they could use to take Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter or Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter, while the Patriots would get a No. 1 wide receiver to pair with Drake Maye,” Cohn wrote on March 17, adding:

“Instead of trading Aiyuk for a player who might turn out to be nothing more than a backup, trade him in a package deal for a foundational player, someone the 49ers can build around for the next decade.”

Patriots Have Shown Interest in Trading for 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk Before

In 2023, Aiyuk started 16 games, finishing with 75 receptions for 1,342 yards, averaging a whopping 17.9 yards per catch, also hauling in seven touchdowns. He had seven games with over 100 receiving yards and earned second-team All-Pro honors that year. In the postseason, Aiyuk hauled in nine catches for 149 yards and a TD over three games.

Back in the summer of 2024, reports emerged that the Pats had liked what they saw in Aiyuk.

“The Patriots aggressively pursued the Second-Team All-Pro wide receiver on the trade market this offseason, sending trade proposals to the San Francisco 49ers both prior to the NFL Draft in April and during Aiyuk’s training camp holdout in early August,” NBC Sports Boston reported.

“If a deal had gotten done, it would have been for a 2025 second-round pick, a 2026 fourth-round pick and (Patriots wide receiver) Kendrick Bourne,” NFL insider Albert Breer also noted, via NBC Sports.

Despite bolstering their defense through free agency, the Patriots offense still lacks a true No. 1 wide receiver to complement Maye. The team has been linked to various high-profile receivers, including Tee Higgins and Chris Godwin, but it hasn’t managed to land one.

Aiyuk, known for his precise route-running and playmaking abilities, could immediately elevate the Patriots’ aerial attack. His presence would give Maye a reliable target capable of spreading the field.

Would a trade like this be feasible? Potentially. The Patriots would acquire a proven wide receiver, while the 49ers could reposition themselves in the draft to select a top-tier prospect.

The 49ers Are Currently Going Through Significant Changes

The 49ers are undergoing a significant roster overhaul. They have already parted ways with key players like Deebo Samuel and are open to trading Aiyuk to manage future expenditures, including a looming contract extension for quarterback Brock Purdy. Aiyuk’s contract includes a $22.5 million option bonus due on April 1, so trading him before this date would alleviate a substantial financial burden for the 49ers.

Aiyuk tore his ACL and MCL during a Week 7 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in October 2024, sidelining him for the remainder of the season. Despite the early exit, he amassed 25 receptions for 374 yards over seven games, averaging 15.0 yards per catch.

Teams interested in acquiring him would need to assess his medical reports thoroughly to ensure a full recovery is on track. The Patriots, known for their meticulous approach to player evaluations, would likely weigh the potential short-term absence against the long-term benefits of securing a receiver of Aiyuk’s caliber.

The Niners are also no strangers to big draft day trades, so a move like this intrigues, particularly if it might mean bringing a potential franchise-changer like Carter or Hunter in. Stay tuned.