49ers Urged to Avoid Huge WR Signing Amid Davante Adams Buzz

Over the weekend, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that wide receiver Davante Adams is open to the idea of returning to the West Coast if the New York Jets release him. Among potential landing spots, the San Francisco 49ers were mentioned as a team of interest. Although Adams remains one of the NFL’s most skilled offensive weapons, concerns have arisen about whether his current salary aligns with his recent performance. This raises the question of whether the 49ers should pursue the veteran receiver if he becomes available — something NFL analyst Brian Baldinger addressed on Tuesday.

Baldinger appeared on Bay Area radio station 95.7 The Game and was asked if the 49ers should be interested in Adams at a reasonable price. Baldinger, while acknowledging Adams’ talent, advised against the move, particularly given Deebo Samuel’s reported trade request. His main concern was the age factor, stating that San Francisco would be better served by focusing on younger players.

“Look, I respect and I like Davante, but man, if I’m the 49ers, I’m trying to get younger,” Baldinger explained. “I’m just trying to get younger.”

His comments indicate that the 49ers may be better off developing young talent rather than investing in a veteran wide receiver with a high salary.

Baldinger also pointed out that several young wideouts showcased significant potential during the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. He referenced the Philadelphia Eagles as a prime example of a team that built a Super Bowl-winning roster by integrating youthful talent instead of relying on aging veterans nearing the end of their careers.

Baldinger’s Argument for Youth Over Experience

Baldinger’s argument is centered on speed and longevity.

“I just want young legs, guys that have a burst,” he emphasized. “I know Davante has these 10 different releases that he can win one-on-ones. And that’s great, but I just want to get younger, the way the Eagles got younger—draft and develop. I don’t think you should fear that. I think that’s the approach you have to take.”

The analyst’s comments align with the modern trend in the NFL, where teams prioritize athleticism and long-term development. Brian Baldinger suggested that while teams can occasionally acquire veteran stars like left tackle Trent Williams—whom the 49ers landed in a trade—such moves should be rare.

“Every once in a while, you could go get a Trent Williams, like they did. And you could take a guy like that, who’s just a Hall of Fame player—not that Davante isn’t. But if I’m the 49ers, I want to get faster and I want to get younger everywhere I can on the field.”

Should the 49ers Pursue Davante Adams?

While Adams remains an elite wide receiver, the 49ers’ decision will depend on their priorities. If they seek an immediate impact player and are comfortable with his salary, Adams could be an asset. However, if their focus is on sustained success and roster longevity, investing in younger talent might be the wiser approach. Baldinger’s perspective sheds light on the delicate balance between experience and future potential.

Ultimately, whether or not the San Francisco 49ers pursue Davante Adams will depend on their long-term strategy and financial flexibility. If the team believes in drafting and developing talent, as Brian Baldinger suggests, they may pass on the veteran receiver in favor of building a younger, faster offense.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

