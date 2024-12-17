49ers Urged to Replace Brock Purdy With Sam Darnold

San Francisco 49ers' QB Brock Purdy and Minnesota Vikings' QB Sam Darnold

Amidst an awful 2024 season, the San Francisco 49ers commitment to quarterback Brock Purdy is not wavering. They believe in the 24-year-old and plan to sign him to a long-term contract this offseason. Debates are taking place about how much Purdy should make and if he is deserving, but it is happening.

It is no secret that the 49ers have been through hell in 2024. Two players have lost children, Ricky Pearsall was shot before Week 1, and 43 games have been missed by Pro Bowl players. It has been a mess on and off the field. But through adversity, a franchise quarterback is expected to be the tide that lifts all boats. Be the difference in clutch games and find a way to push the team forward.

That said, Purdy’s performance in a Thursday Night Football loss vs. the Rams has zapped the hype around possibly locking up a franchise quarterback. It even led an NFL Network analyst to offer up a potential replacement.

Replacing Brock Purdy

Against the Rams, Purdy finished with 45 percent completion rate, 142 yards, and one interception. Outside of a three-interception outing against the Chiefs in Week 7, Purdy put together his worst game this season. His 45.4 rating and 20.3 QBR are second-lowest in 2024. And despite being the NFL’s most efficient deep ball thrower last season, Purdy went 0-7 with one interception on passes 20 or more yards.

The uncharacteristic inefficiencies led to NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger expressing his disappointment with Purdy’s performance.

“I was the biggest Brock Purdy fan and defender for three years.” said Baldinger as a guest on 95.7 the Game’s ‘The Morning Roast.’ “But [the 49ers] needed to make one play against the Rams, and they couldn’t even make one play.

Balding has always been a staunch supporter of Purdy. After a Week 6 win over Seattle, Baldinger said he thought Purdy’s ability to make plays with his legs “was very, very much like Mahomes.”

Fast Forward nine weeks, when asked what his advice would be to 49ers’ general manager John Lynch if Purdy demands a top-of-the-line contract, Baldinger offered up a potential replacement.

“I’d say flip him for Sam Darnold right now.”

Baldinger points to Darnold’s time backing up Purdy in 2023 as a learning experience for the former USC product and the jumping-off point for his 2024 breakout season.

“[Darnold] learned a first-class franchise, game-planning, and how to build the team. He saw that for the first time in his life. Now, you have Kevin O’Connell, who is an elite play-caller with a very, very good offense that has a real sound to it. And he’s flourishing.”

Baldinger continues by stating the Vikings do not have to be committed to Darnold long-term after drafting JJ McCarthy in the first round. A decision that could open the door for a reunion with the 49ers.

The Decision: Darnold or Purdy

Sam Darnold is an impending free agent after signing a one-year, $10 million deal this offseason, but to hedge their bets, the Vikings could franchise tag Darnold. The move would give Minnesota insurance in case McCarthy suffers a setback in his recovery. Franchise tagging Darnold would also force San Francisco to offer them trade compensation to re-acquire the quarterback.

Darnold is in the middle of a career year and outperforming Purdy in almost every metric. Darnold has more passing yards, a higher completion percentage, nearly double the touchdowns, and just two more interceptions.

Putting it simply, Darnold has been better than Purdy in 2024. Now again, is that related to the 49ers’ plethora of injuries and off-the-field issues, or has Purdy plateaued?

Assuming the former, would the 49ers be open to paying two quarterbacks? The 49ers could theoretically re-acquire Darnold, sign to a cheaper contract than Purdy, and force the incumbent starter to play out the final year of his contract. But would head coach Kyle Shanahan invite another quarterback controversy into the building?

It would be a tough sell to open a competition between Purdy, who has already taken the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance, and Darnold, a quarterback Purdy already beat out in 2023 for the starting job.

The next three weeks will provide more clarity on Purdy’s worth. The 49ers could sign him to a long-term extension. They could also draft or sign competition for him. They could even make him play out his contract.

As of now, San Francisco has only indicated they are committed to Brock Purdy as their franchise quarterback.