49ers Urged to Sign 2nd Round Pick to Replace $71 Million Star

The San Francisco 49ers season is unofficially over. They have two games left on their schedule but are mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. Trying to put 2024 behind them, the 49ers have their sights on the offseason and how to improve the roster. One position in flux is the wide receiver position. While San Francisco is getting a breakout season from Jauan Jennings and just drafted Ricky Pearsall in the first round, there are many uncertainties regarding depth.

One analyst believes the San Francisco 49ers should add a former second-round pick to replace one of their superstars.

49ers Adding 2nd Round Pick

According to Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder, the 49ers should sign former Arizona Cardinals’ second-round pick Rondale Moore this offseason.

Holder points to the looming contract decisions the front office needs to make about Brock Purdy and Deebo Samuel as a reason Moore could be an option.

According to the Athletic’s NFL insider, Dianna Russini, the 49ers view Brock Purdy as their franchise quarterback and plan to sign him to a longer-term contract. The contract is expected to be upwards of $50 million per year, leading to San Francisco having to make tough decisions on star players. That’s where Deebo Samuel’s contract comes into play.

There have been plenty of rumors surrounding Deebo Samuel’s status with the organization. He has been involved in trade rumors since the 2023 NFL Draft and saw his name thrown around prior to the trade deadline this season.

Samuel also brought unnecessary attention to himself by blaming his opportunity for the lack of production this season. The team has not indicated that Samuel’s statements bothered them, but if he ruffled enough feathers, he could be nearing the end of his tenure.

Entering his age-29 season, San Francisco could save $5.2 million in cap space by cutting Deebo Samuel with a post-June 1st designation, per Over the Cap. The team would also save $12 million in 2026 by moving off the former All-Pro wide receiver.

Holder believes that Rondale Moore could be a cheaper alternative to Deebo Samuel.



Moore’s fit in San Francisco

Moore’s career numbers do not come closer to mirroring Samuel’s. In 39 career games, the former second-round pick has 135 receptions, 1,201 yards, and just three touchdowns. Despite the lackluster numbers, Holder highlights Moore’s versatility as a rusher for a reason he could replace Samuel.

In 52 rushing attempts, Moore has 249 yards and one touchdown. While not outstanding, Moore put together his best rushing season in 2023. Totaling a 72.4 PFF run grade and three runs of 15 or more yards, Moore has shown the explosiveness and talent that would fit a Shanahan-style offense.

One drawback to Moore is his size and injury history. Being 5 foot 7 inches, 181 pounds, Moore has missed 29 games since 2021. After struggling to find his footing in Arizona, the Falcons acquired Moore during the 2024 offseason. The expectation was for Moore to compete for the Falcons’ third receiver spot before suffering a non-contact knee injury during training camp.

Moore’s lengthy injury history could scare the 49ers away, but if San Francisco is seriously thinking of releasing Deebo Samuel, the former Purdue product could be a low-risk, high-reward signing.