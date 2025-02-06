49ers Urged to Sign $45 Million Former Defensive Player of the Year

The San Francisco 49ers are in prime position to be big players in free agency. With just under $50 million in cap space and the ability to restructure Fred Warner and George Kittle’s contract, the 49ers can swim with the big fish this offseason. While the team will certainly do their due diligence on potential trades for Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett and Las Vegas Raiders’ Maxx Crosby, pivoting to a cheaper option may be the smarter move. As the team prepares to pay quarterback Brock Purdy a massive extension, being stingy on the fringes could prove valuable.

Now that Robert Saleh has returned as defensive coordinator, the expectation is for San Francisco to heavily improve that side of the ball. With that in mind, CBS Sports’ Jordan Dajani believes the 49ers should target former Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack.

Case for 49ers to Sign Khalil Mack

Dajani suggests that San Francisco should pursue Los Angeles Chargers’ impending free-agent edge rusher Khalil Mack to help bolster their pass rush.

“The 49ers need to upgrade the defensive line this offseason, and that includes adding a pass rusher opposite of Nick Bosa. Mack isn’t exactly a spring chicken, but the veteran QB terror would certainly help a defensive unit poised for a turnaround with the return of Robert Saleh. He’s one year removed from a ridiculous 17-sack season.”

The 49ers saw their sack totals drop double-digits in 2024 compared to 2023. Adding Mack to the unit would instantly give San Francisco an upgrade they have been looking for since 2019. After whiffing on Dee Ford, Drake Jackson, and Chase Young, Mack gives San Francisco a legitimate number-two edge for the first time under head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Mack’s addition would help alleviate the pressure on Bosa and force offenses to finally give respect to the other side of the defensive line. Bosa, who is often double-teamed, can now face offensive tackles in more consistent one-on-one matchups, which should lead to a higher pressure rate and sack totals.

In 2024, Mack tallied six sacks, two forced fumbles, and 52 pressures in 16 games on his way to Pro Bowl selection with Los Angeles Chargers. While not a great season, the 49ers would hope to see something similar to Mack’s 2023 campaign, where he totaled 17 sacks and 88 pressures. Even at his age, almost 34 years old, Mack has missed just one game in the last three seasons. Adding his durability and knack for getting to quarterback would go a long way to restoring the 49ers’ defense under Saleh.



Mack’s Market Value

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Khalil Mack intends to play in 2025 after mulling retirement. Now that Mack is committed to playing in 2025, San Francisco can offer Mack what other teams cannot — a chance for him to win a Super Bowl.

If Mack wants to ring-chase in the twilight of his career, then the Red and Gold make an intriguing fit. However, like everything else in life, Mack’s interest will come down to money.

Pro Football Focus projects Mack to sign a two-year, $45 million deal with $40 million guaranteed as the website’s number five ranked free agent. San Francisco could easily tack a few void years, lowering Mack’s cap hit in the process, and ink the 11-year veteran to his desired contract.

If the San Francisco 49ers were to sign Khalil Mack, it would bring things full circle. Rewinding back to 2018, when the Raiders were shopping Mack, San Francisco made a significant offer to acquire the edge rusher. While San Francisco failed in their efforts, they can right the wrong seven years later.

Depending on how much the 49ers are willing to spend, Mack could be the perfect free agent acquisition in 2025.