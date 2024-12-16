49ers Urged to Sign Potential Dre Greenlaw Replacement in 2025

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Troye Dye reacts after a missed Bengals' field goal attempt during the fourth quarter

As the San Francisco 49ers march toward the 2025 offseason, the focus is on signing quarterback Brock Purdy to a long-term extension. The contract is predicted to reach over $50 million, with some insiders believing it could surpass Dak Prescott’s record-breaking $60 million-per-year deal. If so, the 49ers must trim the fat off the roster and potentially bargain bin shop in free agency.

One position the 49ers need to address is linebacker. De’Vondre Campbell is no longer a member of the 49ers after a season-ending suspension. And Dre Greenlaw is playing on an expiring contract that could see him test the open market. While the 49ers will do their due diligence to extend Greenlaw, there is no promise he will re-sign, leaving San Francisco searching for a new starting linebacker opposite Fred Warner.

One analyst believes a Los Angeles Chargers‘ impending free agent could provide San Francisco with a boost in the middle of their defense.

Improving the 49ers Linebacker Unit

Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder urges the 49ers to sign Chargers’ linebacker and former fourth-round pick Troye Dye this offseason.

Dye, known for his versatility and high football IQ, presents a compelling option for a 49ers team seeking depth and financial flexibility. If San Francisco cannot re-sign Greenlaw, Dye would be a cheap and low-risk pickup to replace him. But if Greenlaw does return, Dye can also slide into a rotational or backup role.

The 28-year-old linebacker has totaled 47 tackles and two sacks while posting an excellent 86.7 PFF run defense grade in limited action this season. In the last four weeks, Dye has totaled 23 tackles and 11 run stops as a starter, proving further upside exists. Admittingly, Dye has struggled in coverage, posting an above-average 55.8 grade, but his 6 foot 3, 231-pound build could give the 49ers something to work with.

Holder continues by highlighting Dye’s experience playing special teams that could be most valuable to San Francisco.

Dye Provides Special Teams Boost

Currently ranked 31st in DVOA, according to For the Numbers, the 49ers’ special teams unit needs an overhaul. Firing special teams coordinator Brian Schneider is a constant conversation amongst the media. Even if Schneider stays, the personnel group must improve.

In 2024, Dye has played 302 special teams snaps. His 73.5 special teams grade would instantly rank fourth in the 49ers.

Troy Dye fits what the 49ers want in a linebacker to a tee. He possesses the necessary speed San Francisco desires to cover tight ends, is not afraid to stick his nose in the pile as a tackler, and his prowess on special teams provides something the 49ers desperately need.

Dye would also come at a cheaper price than De’Vondre Campbell’s $5 million salary this season.

The 49ers’ linebacker core has long been a strength, and signing Troy Dye would ensure that remains the case moving forward. His athleticism, versatility, and affordability make him an ideal fit for a team navigating both salary cap constraints and uncertain futures for key contributors. As the 2025 offseason approaches, adding Dye could be a low-risk, high-reward move for San Francisco.