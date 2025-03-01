Hi, Subscriber

49ers’ WR Deebo Samuel Makes Bold Statement on Trade Preference

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel warms up prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Levi's Stadium

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel has garnered “significant interest” from the Washington Commanders and Houston Texans, according to Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports. Schultz reports that the 49ers have engaged in discussions with both teams and that trade talks are “progressing.” Other teams, such as the Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos, have also inquired, but Houston and Washington are seen as the most aggressive suitors.

The Commanders are seeking to bolster their receiving corps and provide additional weapons for their young quarterback, Jayden Daniels. With Terry McLaurin already serving as Washington’s top receiver, adding Samuel could create one of the NFC’s most dynamic receiving duos. Washington is also well-positioned financially, possessing ample cap space to accommodate Samuel’s contract demands.

Meanwhile, the Houston Texans, fresh off an unexpected playoff run, are looking to further strengthen their offense around quarterback C.J. Stroud. Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, who previously worked with Samuel in San Francisco, has expressed admiration for the veteran receiver.

“Deebo — I’ve seen him up close. I know he’s an impact player,” Ryans told Matt Barrows of The Athletic. While Houston’s front office remains cautious regarding contract details, Ryans has not dismissed the possibility of bringing Samuel on board.

Deebo Samuel’s Preferences and the Broncos’ Stance

Despite growing interest from Washington and Houston, Deebo Samuel reportedly has his own preferred destinations. Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that Samuel would like to join either the Denver Broncos or the Houston Texans. However, neither team is currently “expected to make an offer.”

Russini also highlighted that 49ers General Manager John Lynch intends to honor Samuel’s request for a fresh start. With Washington actively seeking to enhance its offense in Daniels’ second season under head coach Dan Quinn, it presents a compelling landing spot. The Commanders had an impressive 2024 campaign, finishing 11-6 and advancing to the NFC Championship before falling to the Philadelphia Eagles. Acquiring Samuel could significantly aid Daniels’ development and reduce the burden on McLaurin.

Financial Challenges for the 49ers

Trading Deebo Samuel presents financial complications for the 49ers. Moving him would create a significant salary-cap burden, making it more expensive than retaining him for the final year of his contract. If the 49ers trade Samuel, they will take on a $30 million dead cap it.

However, the San Francisco 49ers are trying to avoid paying Samuel a $15 million roster bonus. To do so, the team will need to trade or release him prior to March 22nd, when his bonus kicks in. A more viable option may be releasing him with a post-June 1 designation, something other NFL teams are aware of as they consider potential trade packages.

Now that the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans are no longer trade options, Samuel has just two options left: The Commanders and the Pittsburgh Steelers. While it is uncertain if either team will make a good enough offer for the 49ers to make a deal, the clock is ticking.

The San Francisco 49ers have 21 days to trade Deebo Samuel and avoid his roster bonus.

