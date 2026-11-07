49ers Get Unexpected Update on Potential 1,000-Yard WR Trade

The San Francisco 49ers have the NFC’s best record. But they’ve gotten there with a wide receiver room that’s been held together with duct tape and bubble gum.

Mike Evans (Achilles) and Deebo Samuel (hamstring) are both expected to miss Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to general manager John Lynch. Ricky Pearsall (knee) is out for the season, and second-round rookie De’Zhaun Stribling (ankle) is on injured reserve.

That’s why the 49ers have been working the phones ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline.

However, they’re not the only ones — and the price tag on one of their rumored targets just came into focus.

Titans Open for Business on WR Calvin Ridley

NFL insider Tom Pelissero named the 49ers as one of several contenders shopping in the same aisle in his Saturday edition of “The Sweep” on Substack.

“Several teams — the Chiefs, Steelers, and 49ers, among others — have been calling around looking for receiver help ahead of the deadline, and it’s a good bet that more than one WR will be traded by the end of Tuesday,” Pelissero wrote.

“… The Titans are getting calls on veteran Calvin Ridley — the only player they have a reasonable likelihood of dealing by Tuesday, having rejected overtures for running back Tony Pollard and safety Amani Hooker. A late-round pick is the likely price for Ridley or Vikings receiver Jauan Jennings, who effectively vetoed a trade to San Francisco last month but still could be available before the deadline.”

That second part matters for San Francisco. The 49ers already tried to reunite with Jennings, only for the former 49ers WR to turn down a return to the Bay Area.

Ridley has been floated as a fit for the 49ers in recent weeks. Now there’s confirmation the 1-7 Titans are motivated sellers after shipping defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons to the Chicago Bears.

The cost shouldn’t scare anyone off either. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported the Titans would want a “quality Day 3 pick,” while Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer believes Ridley could be had for “a sixth-round pick or so.”

Why Ridley Fits With the 49ers

On paper, Ridley’s 2026 numbers don’t jump off the page. The 31-year-old has just six catches for 91 yards in seven games. He’s been buried on the depth chart behind No. 4 overall pick Carnell Tate and free-agent addition Wan’Dale Robinson.

But he’s just two years removed from a 64-catch, 1,017-yard season in his first year in Tennessee. He posted 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2023. He also had a career-best 90 catches, 1,374 yards, and nine TDs with the Atlanta Falcons in 2020.

In fact, Ridley is one of just nine players in NFL history with a 1,000-yard season for three different teams.

His addition could be a game-changer for the 49ers with the hodge-podge WR room they have now. In their 29-20 loss to the Falcons in Week 7, Christian Kirk, Jordan Watkins, Brandin Cooks, and Jacob Cowing were the only active receivers. Tight end George Kittle (88 yards) led the team in receiving.

Demarcus Robinson and KhaDarel Hodge are expected back on Sunday, but neither is a needle-mover.

There could be some real competition for Ridley, however. The Steelers were recently linked to Ridley. Pelissero’s report also hinted the Titans are getting multiple calls on the former All-Pro.