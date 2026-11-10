49ers Acquire Keenan Allen: Here’s an Updated Look at Their WR Room

The San Francisco 49ers acquired WR Keenan Allen from the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday in exchange for a 2027 6th-round pick.

“The 49ers are adding a WR, completing a trade for Colts WR Keenan Allen,” NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported. “Another pass-catcher for Brock Purdy.”

“Keenan Allen went to school at Cal and has been hoping to play for a contender,” Jordan Schultz wrote. “He gets his wish and gives Brock Purdy another weapon on the 49ers.”

San Francisco currently holds the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a 7-1 record.

Updated Look at 49ers WR Room After Keenan Allen Trade

The 49ers currently have 5 healthy WRs on their active roster after acquiring Allen.

Demarcus Robinson, Jordan Watkins, Jacob Cowing, and Brandin Cooks, along with Allen, make up the current WR room.

Watkins led the way for healthy 49ers WRs in Sunday’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The second-year wideout tallied 4 catches for 86 yards and a touchdown.

Robinson added 3 catches for 22 yards in his first game back from IR. Cooks recorded 2 catches for 25 yards against the Raiders. Cowing had 1 catch for 5 yards.

However, the 49ers were probably more inclined to trade for the 6-time Pro Bowler after injuries to their top wideouts.

49ers WR Room Plagued by Key Injuries

San Francisco currently has 3 key WRs who are injured. Deebo Samuel suffered a hamstring injury during the 49ers’ Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Samuel has not played since, but the WR is expected to practice on Wednesday.

Mike Evans has played through a rib injury but sustained an Achilles injury during the 49ers’ Week 6 contest against the Washington Commanders.

Evans has been San Francisco’s best WR this season, but his health is a concern. The veteran WR has missed the last two games and is not expected to return against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Meanwhile, De’Zhaun Stribling was placed on injured reserve after suffering a severe left ankle sprain during the 49ers’ regular season opener against the Los Angeles Rams. The rookie WR underwent ankle surgery and was initially expected to miss 10 weeks, according to 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.

What Does Keenan Allen Bring to the 49ers Offense?

Allen has been a standout WR throughout his 14-year NFL career. The veteran has spent 12 seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, formerly the San Diego Chargers, where he earned 6 Pro Bowl selections.

He has recorded 1,095 receptions and 12,402 receiving yards throughout his NFL tenure.

Now 34, Allen has proven he can be a reliable WR for the 49ers. Allen has managed 40 catches for 351 yards and a score over eight games this year within a struggling Indianapolis passing attack.

Now the veteran WR gets to join one of the better offenses in the NFL behind QB Brock Purdy.