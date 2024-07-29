49ers Predicted to Cut Former 3rd-Round Pick in Training Camp

In three seasons since the 49ers made defensive back Ambry Thomas their third-round pick, there has not been a whole lot of progress. Originally, the hope had been that by now, heading into his fourth NFL season, he would be penciled in as a starter. Instead, it seems we can’t even pencil him in to make the 53-man roster.

If a recent projection from ESPN in correct, in fact, Thomas is not just on the roster bubble in San Francisco—he is on his way out before the 49ers wrap camp.

Here’s what Nick Wagoner wrote last week in looking ahead to the team’s eventual cut-downs, which featured six of the team’s current cornerback crop making the final roster:

“CORNERBACKS (6): Charvarius Ward, Deommodore Lenoir, Renardo Green, Isaac Yiadom, Darrell Luter Jr., Chase Lucas

“This figures to be the most hotly contested position group in camp because of the mix of youth and veterans. Ward, Lenoir, Green and Yiadom are in a good spot, which means there’s only one or two openings for Luter, Lucas, Ambry Thomas, Rock Ya-Sin and Samuel Womack III. San Francisco still likes Luter’s potential, and Lucas’ special teams ability earns him a spot.”

Ambry Thomas Struggled in 2023

Indeed, hotly contested is the right phrase for the group. Ward is the star, and it is expected that Lenoir will either return to a starting role on the opposite side or as the nickel corner. Yiadom, who shapes up as the clear No. 2 corner, would then likely bookend Ward.

But the second wave could be a free-for-all. The fact that the 49ers drafted Green in the second round this year can be taken as a pretty firm indictment on Thomas, who was benched last year as the 49ers eventually went out and lured veteran Logan Ryan out of retirement.

For his career, Thomas has 42 appearances and 11 starts, making two interceptions. He played 49% of the team’s snaps last season, and did appear in all three playoff games, including two starts. Clearly, the 49ers have not given up on him altogether.

Thomas got a grade of 61.5 from Pro Football Focus last season, which ranked only 75th among 127 cornerbacks.

He allowed a passer rating of 97.9 on passes targeted to his receiver last year, which is decidedly high—as a team, the 49ers allowed a rating of 79.6. That was still the lowest of Thomas’ career, though.

49ers New Defensive Coordinator Wants ‘Versatile’ Players

New defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen has moved up a chair to take over for Steve Wilks, having served previously as the defensive backs coach. Given that Sorensen probably had a louder voice with his new role in the 49ers’ draft decisions, the choosing of Green likely had his go-ahead.

Green’s versatility could get him on the field sooner rather than later.

“I just think with safety today and defensive backs today, you need to be versatile. Even linebackers,” Sorensen said. “I mean, look at what we’ve done with certain guys that have kind of been in different positions, and it’s such a fast game and offenses look to expose you in certain ways. So you have to be versatile. …

“Even with Renardo Green, it’s how he played, and even with Tatum Bethune, it’s. They fit how we want to play football and how we do play football. And when we see guys like that, it’s like, ‘Okay, do they fit us?’”

Thomas, for one, might not fit the 49ers much longer.