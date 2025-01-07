49ers Among Favorites to Sign $113 Million Future HoF QB

As the 2025 NFL offseason is set to unfold, the San Francisco 49ers find themselves at a pivotal juncture regarding their quarterback position.

Brock Purdy, who went from being the final pick in the 2022 NFL draft to the team’s starting quarterback, is now at the center of contract extension discussions. Despite a challenging 2024 season that saw them finish 6-11, the 49ers remain committed to securing Purdy’s services for the long term, with ESPN’s projections suggesting a deal that could average upwards of $60 million per year.

But re-signing Purdy to a long term deal isn’t cut and dry. The Niners have other significant salary cap considerations and the need to maintain a competitive roster. Balancing a lucrative extension for Purdy with the financial demands of other key players will be a tricky task for the front office.

Meanwhile, over in New York, Aaron Rodgers’ tenure with the Jets has been tumultuous. After a season-ending Achilles injury in 2023, his return in 2024 did not yield the results he or the team had hoped for, as it finished 5-12.

The 41-year-old future Hall of Fame QB has yet to make a decision about whether he’ll retire or keep playing, but he likely won’t return to the Jets in 2025. Perhaps due to the uncertainty about Purdy’s future, SportsBetting.ag has the 49ers with the third-best odds to sign Rodgers next season (+400) behind the Las Vegas Raiders (+200) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (+300).

Aaron Rodgers’ Name Has Been Linked to the 49ers Before

Rodgers’ ties to Northern California are well-documented. A native of Chico, California, and an alum of the University of California (Berkeley), Rodgers has previously expressed interest in playing for the 49ers. Notably, during the 2021 offseason, 49ers’ head coach Kyle Shanahan reached out to inquire about Rodgers’ availability.

Acquiring a veteran quarterback like Rodgers could be appealing for the 49ers, who possess a roster built to compete for championships. With offensive weapons such as Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle, the addition of Rodgers could provide the experience and leadership needed to capitalize on their barely-open Super Bowl window.

Furthermore, if Rodgers were to be released by the Jets, the 49ers could secure his services without having to pay his $113 million Jets contract, making the move financially viable.

There are a few significant issues with this idea, though. Rodgers’ age and recent decline in performance raise legitimate questions about his future. Also, integrating a quarterback with a strong personality into an established locker room could present chemistry concerns for San Francisco.

49ers Have Given Zero Indication They’ll Move on From Brock Purdy

Despite a little potential drama courtesy of oddsmakers, the Niners will very likely stick with Purdy.

“This is going to be one of the most fascinating contract negotiations in recent memory,” ESPN’s Nick Wagoner wrote about Purdy’s future with the 49ers. “All signs continue to point to both sides wanting to strike a deal this offseason — remember, Purdy isn’t a free agent until 2026 — but the question is whether the Niners and their quarterback can find a sweet spot that pays him what he deserves while also preserving resources to build out a contender around him.”

Wagoner’s colleague, Ben Solak, had a more ominous prediction.

“Unlike most teams that rush to sign young free agents to big contracts, the 49ers will elect to wait on Purdy’s contract,” Solak predicted. “They want to see more of the quarterback in the changing offense to be sure he’s their franchise guy — he’ll be a free agent in 2026. This will lead to a training camp holdout that ultimately resolves with Purdy playing but makes for good summer drama.”

As the offseason progresses, all eyes will be on San Francisco to see how they navigate these challenges and solidify their plans under center for the 2025 season and beyond. Those plans likely won’t include Rodgers, though.