Analyst Reveals 49ers Dream Free Agent Signing & Draft Pick

With the 2025 NFL season quickly approaching, Pro Football Focus analyst Mason Cameron has identified the San Francisco 49ers’ ideal free-agent signing and draft pick. Cameron’s recommendations focus on reinforcing both the offense and defense, particularly with a key addition to the secondary and enhancements to the offensive line. As the team looks to maintain its competitive edge, these moves could provide the 49ers with the necessary tools to continue their success.

Targeting a Key Free-Agent Signing for the Secondary

As the NFL offseason draws near, one area the 49ers should prioritize is strengthening their defensive backfield. With starting cornerback Charvarius Ward likely to leave, the 49ers face a gap in their secondary. Cameron suggests that adding D.J Reed, the cornerback currently with the New York Jets, would be a wise move for the team.

Reed, who was drafted by the 49ers in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, would reunite with former head coach Robert Saleh, now San Francisco’s defensive coordinator. Saleh prefers cornerbacks who excel in man coverage, a strength Reed demonstrated during his time with the Jets, earning an impressive 83.1 grade in man coverage.

Cameron emphasized that Reed’s familiarity with Saleh’s system would make him a seamless fit for the 49ers’ defensive scheme. “Reed and the 49ers should have a mutual interest in making a deal happen,” Cameron wrote. Given Saleh’s affinity for strong outside cornerbacks, Reed’s addition could significantly enhance San Francisco’s defense.

PFF ranks New York Jets’ cornerback D.J Reed as the sixth free agent this offseason, and project him to receive a three-year, $42 million contract with $27.5 million in total guarantees.

49ers Bolstering the Offensive Line in the 1st Round

Looking ahead to the 2025 NFL Draft, Cameron suggests that the 49ers should focus on reinforcing their offensive line with the 11th overall pick. LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell is highlighted as a potential selection to help bolster the team’s often-overlooked offensive trenches. The importance of this pick has grown due to two key factors: the anticipated contract extension of quarterback Brock Purdy and the potential decline of veteran tackle Trent Williams.

Purdy, who is nearing a substantial extension, requires additional protection to ensure the team’s continued success. Meanwhile, Williams, at 37 years old and coming off an injury, may not be able to carry the load for much longer. Cameron notes that the 49ers’ offensive line could benefit from adding a player like Campbell, who would not only provide immediate help but also serve as a long-term solution at tackle. This would allow the team to better protect Purdy and star running back Christian McCaffrey, ensuring their offensive stability.

By targeting Reed in free agency and Campbell in the draft, the 49ers would address two of their most pressing needs: a reliable cornerback and a fortified offensive line. These additions would strengthen both sides of the ball, allowing the 49ers to build on their existing roster and continue their pursuit of a championship. With a healthy balance of defense and offense, the 49ers could remain one of the NFL’s top contenders in the coming seasons.