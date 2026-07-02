Former League Executive Condemns 49ers Trade

The San Francisco 49ers are trying to find a solution to their Brandon Aiyuk problem. This offseason has seen 49ers GM John Lynch state that Aiyuk has played his last snap with the 49ers. It has also seen the former All-Pro pass-catcher post videos on social media left and right, bashing everybody from Lynch to his own agent.

Former NFL executive Andrew Brandt joined the Ross Tucker Podcast on Thursday morning to chat about the never-ending saga out in the Bay Area. In fact, he believes that the Niners will not be able to find a trade for Aiyuk.

The San Francisco 49ers Likely Won’t Trade Brandon Aiyuk

Here is what Brandt had to say about the likelihood of the Niners finding a trade partner for their disgruntled wide receiver:

“You want (Aiyuk)? You want that? I can’t see it…Who wants Brandon Aiyuk right now? He looks like he’s a little off. He’s making these videos, and he’s bashing teams. Who’s going to sign up for that? The Commanders? Really? no. I don’t think so…There’s no way in god’s green earth Aiyuk’s going to be playing for the 49ers.”

Brandt, a former executive with the Green Bay Packers, makes plenty of great points here. First, as he said, there is no way the 49ers are having Aiyuk play for them again. This isn’t close to the Maxx Crosby-Raiders situation, where all is ultimately forgiven. Aiyuk has called out more people than one can count and has burned too many bridges to return to the Bay Area.

Now, why would another team want to bring him on, let alone trade for him? Whether it is his attitude when things don’t go his way, or his extensive injury history, which may be even worse, Aiyuk shouldn’t be a coveted player right now.

The 49ers Don’t Need Brandon Aiyuk Anymore

The Niners may have needed Aiyuk a few years back when they were on the precipice of bringing a Super Bowl back to the Bay Area. Aiyuk was a back-to-back 1,000-yard wide receiver at the height of his days with San Francisco, and a real impact performer out wide in Shanahan’s offense. Still, those days appear to be over for the 28-year-old, as he has dug himself a real hole thanks to his recent social media activity.

What is good for the 49ers is that they have already prepared for this. In fact, they felt like they were in good enough shape to part ways with multiple wide receivers this offseason. That includes Kendrick Bourne and Jauan Jennings. To combat these losses, Lynch went out and signed future Hall of Famer Mike Evans, as well as former 1,000-yard receiver Christian Kirk. Plus, the second-round addition of De’Zhaun Stribling should help mightily, too. This organization certainly knows what it is doing from a personnel point of view.