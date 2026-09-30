49ers Announce Mykel Williams News Ahead of Broncos Game

The San Francisco 49ers beat the Arizona Cardinals 36-30 at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday to remain undefeated at 3-0. They currently sit atop the NFC West standings.

The 49ers’ defensive line entered Week 3 severely depleted, missing star DE Nick Bosa, DT C.J. West and rookies Romello Height and James Thompson Jr.

Their absences pushed San Francisco’s total along the defensive line to six injured players, adding to earlier losses including DT Alfred Collins and DE Sam Okuayinonu.

The 49ers defense generated 2 sacks and 3 tackles for loss against the Cardinals.

49ers Announce Great Mykel Williams News

Mykel Williams was placed on the PUP list before the regular season started as he recovers from a torn ACL.

The 49ers announced on Wednesday that they have opened the practice window for the former first-round pick.

The team announced: “The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have opened the practice window for DL Mykel Williams (Physically Unable to Perform List).”

Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area wrote on X: “The 49ers opened the practice window for DL Mykel Williams, who remains on PUP after sustaining a torn ACL last season. The 2025 first-round draft pick is NOT eligible to play this week but could return as early as Week 5 against the Seahawks.”

While Williams will not be eligible to face the 49ers’ Week 4 opponent (Denver Broncos), his progress is promising for a potential return against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5.

Looking Back at Mykel Williams’ Rookie Year

San Francisco selected the former Georgia product with the No. 11 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The 49ers started Williams instantly opposite Nick Bosa.

However, the 49ers’ defensive line took a hit when Bosa suffered a torn ACL in Week 3 of the 2025 season.

Williams was not viewed as an exceptional pass rusher coming out of college, as the DE only recorded 1 sack in his rookie season. The 22-year-old only played in 9 games before suffering a torn ACL in Week 9.

The defensive lineman helped improve the 49ers’ run defense, tallying 20 tackles, 4 tackles for loss and 1 forced fumble.

49ers Add Much-Needed Help Along the Defensive Line

The 49ers made multiple moves ahead of their Week 3 game against the Cardinals to fill their defensive line depth.

San Francisco signed DL Viliami Fehoko to their 53-man roster and elevated DL Kevin Givens and Sebastian from their practice squad before Sunday’s game.

The 49ers then signed 10-year veteran Matthew Judon on Monday.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler first reported (on Sep. 28): “The 49ers are signing veteran pass rusher Matt Judon to the practice squad with early chance for elevation, per sources.”

Judon has 72 sacks in 145 career games played. He made four straight Pro Bowls from 2019-22.