San Francisco 49ers Get Bad News on $181 Million Rams Superstar

The San Francisco 49ers were hoping against hope that their season-opening game against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday in Melbourne, Australia, might spare them the indignity of attempting to block not 1 but 2 future Pro Football Hall of Famers on the Rams’ defensive front.

Instead, it’s starting to look like Rams edge rusher Myles Garrett and nose tackle Aaron Donald — who own 5 NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors between them — will both be Down Under trying to annihilate 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Sunday that not only is Donald making the trip to Australia with the Rams but will likely find his way to the field.

“The big question mark is Aaron Donald because they just acquired him, signed him last week,” Fowler said on SportsCenter on Sunday morning. “His training and all the workouts he did for the team have gone great. Looks like himself, but you know he’s 35 years old; they want to make sure they ramp him up the right way. He made the trip, he might as well try to play. Could be a pitch-count situation if he is out there.”

Donald Unretires to Chase Another Super Bowl

It’s not hyperbole to say Aaron Donald is in the conversation for the greatest defensive player in NFL history.

In 10 NFL seasons, Donald, 6-foot-1 and 280 pounds, was a 10-time Pro Bowler, 8-time NFL All-Pro, and led the Rams to a Super Bowl win following the 2021 season. From a younger viewpoint, he also has a record that will likely never be broken — in 10 seasons, he made Madden’s 99 Club 9 times.

Donald also hasn’t played football in 2 years since he retired following the 2023 season. The Rams’ trade with the Cleveland Browns for Garrett seemed to provoke Donald to come out of retirement on a 1-year, $20 million contract — a deal that lifts his career earnings to approximately $181 million.

Los Angeles Rams Favorites to Win Super Bowl

After making it to the NFC Championship Game and losing to the eventual Super Bowl champions — and NFC West Division rival — Seattle Seahawks, the Rams enter 2026 as Super Bowl favorites.

According to FanDuel, the Rams are prohibitive favorites to win the Super Bowl at +500 odds. The Buffalo Bills (+1000), Seahawks (+1100), Baltimore Ravens (+1300), and Los Angeles Chargers (+1600) round out the Top 5.