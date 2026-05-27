Bears Land Intriguing Joey Bosa Message Amid 49ers Speculation

The San Francisco 49ers are among the teams in the speculation mill regarding free agent pass rusher Joey Bosa. The veteran can still be an impact player for a team needing depth at getting to the QB, especially one looking to make a deep playoff run.

Last season with the Buffalo Bills, Bosa played 563 snaps, resulting in a 79.3 overall PFF defensive grade. He generated 47 total pressures as a pass rusher, including five sacks, 30 hurries, and 12 hits. Against the run, he recorded 22 solo tackles while forcing five fumbles on the season.

Moreover, with the 49ers needing depth at pass rush, the fit with Bosa makes sense, plus there’s the storyline of him playing with his young brother, Nick Bosa. Nonetheless, they aren’t the only team that the older Bosa would fit.

In a May 26 article, Alex Kay of Bleacher Report noted that the Chicago Bears would be a fit for Bosa.

“Given the Bears recorded a meager 35 sacks all last season while ranking a concerning No. 29 in total defense and falling in the bottom half of the league in both scoring and pass defense, it’s a touch concerning that the team didn’t bring in an elite edge rusher through free agency or the draft,” Kay wrote.

“… Fortunately for Chicago, there are a surprising amount of quality free-agent edge rushers lingering on the open market. Joey Bosa is arguably the best of the bunch after his strong campaign with the Buffalo Bills last year.”

Joey Bosa Can Still Produce for Any NFL Team

Moreover, Kay believes that Bosa has plenty left in the tank to offer the Bears or any team that needs a pass rush, like the Niners.

“Bosa managed to stay healthy for a second consecutive season, tallying 29 tackles, five sacks and a league-high five forced fumbles last year,” Kay added in his article. “Pro Football Focus credited the pass-rusher with 47 total pressures, 30 hurries, 12 QB hits, and two batted passes.

“Although he’s in the final act of his decorated career, Bosa proved he could still handle being a key piece on a contending defense. Bosa was on the field for 64 percent of Buffalo’s defensive snaps—his highest share since 2021—and can assume a similar role within Chicago’s edge rotation during an upcoming age 31 campaign.”

Nick Bosa Needs Joey Bosa on the 49ers

Nonetheless, when it comes to the 49ers, with the older Bosa still a free agent, KNBR’s Larry Krueger shared that the former Los Angeles Chargers star would be a major help for his younger brother.

“Joey Bosa is definitely a fit,” Krueger said on the May 25 edition of “The Krueg Show.” “Obviously, his brother is on the roster returning from a torn ACL. His brother needs him at this point. If Joey Bosa came to the Niners, that would make Nick Bosa’s life easier.

“Joey Bosa has made a ton of cash, and I think at this point, making his little brother’s life easier and maybe pairing with him to get a ring together could be very exciting and intriguing. But the price has probably got to be right.”