The 10 Best San Francisco 49ers Running Backs of All Time, Ranked

Founded in 1946, the San Francisco 49ers have built a storied history around legendary players, including some of the NFL’s most notable running backs.

The 49ers took home five Super Bowl trophies between 1981 and 1994, establishing themselves as one of the league’s most dominant franchises. Since then, the team has maintained its legacy of success, regularly appearing in the postseason.

Through it all, the 49ers’ success has often been bolstered by versatile running backs who could block while also making plays in both the receiving ground games, a tradition epitomized by many of the players listed below. We took a shot at amassing the best RBs in franchise history, and we counted them down from No. 10 to the best ever, factoring in stats, performance and overall impact. Read on to see who we chose.

*Note: All championships, awards and stats listed below are from each player’s tenure with the 49ers only. All stats are from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated.

10. Kevan Barlow

Years as a 49er : 2001-2005

: 2001-2005 Iconic performance: December 21, 2003, on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles, Barlow ran for 154 yards and a score on the ground, also catching a TD pass in San Francisco’s 31-28 win.

Kevan Barlow earns a fringe spot on the list, as he gave the 49ers a reliable presence between the tackles during his five years in San Francisco. The 6-foot-1, 234-pound Barlow was a strong and durable runner, and while he struggled with consistency at times, at his peak, he showed flashes of being a dominant back, especially when given enough carries to get into a rhythm. He currently sits in 8th place in the team’s all-time rushing yards list with 3,614 yards. Barlow also gets bonus points for fumbling just 12 times in 891 career carries.

9. Johnny Strzykalski

Years as a 49er : 1946-1952

: 1946-1952 Championships & awards: 2-time second-team All-Pro (1948, 1950) Pro Bowl selection (1950)

Iconic performance: October 24, 1948 vs. the Baltimore Colts, Strzykalski had 14 carries for 144 yards and a TD, also hauling in a 39-yard pass in the 49ers’ 21-10 win.

Known for his versatility, Johnny Strzykalski was a strong runner and a reliable set of hands out of the backfield. His hard-nosed running style and versatility made him an important figure in the franchise’s history. He averaged 5.2 yards per carry over his seven-year career, and he led the league twice in that metric, in 1947 and 1948. Although his stats might not rival those from the modern NFL, his impact on the fledgling 49ers and his place in early professional football make Strzykalski a Top 10 RB in team history.

8. Ricky Watters

Years as a 49er : 1992-1994

: 1992-1994 Championships & awards: Super Bowl Champion (1994) 3-time Pro Bowl selection (1992-1994)

Iconic performance: January 15, 1994 in the NFC divisional round against the New York Giants, Watters rushed for 118 yards and 5 TDs in San Francisco’s 44-3 victory.

Ricky Watters‘ 2,840 rushing yards is ranked 14th in 49ers history, and his 25 TDs rank 11th, but we’re giving him a top 10 spot due to his impressive overall production. Watters’ ability to contribute both on the ground and through the air made him one of the most dynamic players on the team during his tenure. His 66.0 yards per game average still ranks 5th in team history, and the iconic performance mentioned above also stands out. Watters set an NFL single-game playoff record with 5 rushing TDs in that game, and it’s a record he still holds.

7. J.D. Smith

Years as a 49er : 1956-1964

: 1956-1964 Championships & awards: 2-time Pro Bowl selection (1959, 1962) Second-team All-Pro (1959)

Iconic performance: On October 18, 1959, Smith rushed for 152 yards and 2 TDs on 23 carries in a 34-13 49ers victory over the Detroit Lions.

Playing in an era with fewer protective rules, J.D. Smith’s durability and toughness set him apart. His peak season in 1959, when he rushed for 1,036 yards and 10 touchdowns, stood out. This performance made him the second player in franchise history to surpass the 1,000-yard mark in a single season—a remarkable feat for his era, especially given the shorter seasons played. When Smith retired, he was the team’s second all-time leading rusher, amassing 4,370 rushing yards. While modern 49ers have surpassed his yardage, he was a pioneer in establishing the franchise’s rushing milestones. He’s currently 6th in rushing yards and 5th in rushing TDs (37).

6. Ken Willard

Years as a 49er : 1965-1973

: 1965-1973 Championships & awards: Second-team All-Pro (1965) 4-time Pro Bowl selection (1965, 1966, 1968, 1969)

Iconic performance: November 20, 1966, in a hard-fought game against the Eagles, Willard had 184 total yards and 2 scores in a 35-34 loss.

Selected in the first round of the 1965 draft by the 49ers, Ken Willard quickly became the workhorse of the offense, known for his ability to grind out tough yards and punish defensive lines. His physicality and consistency allowed him to remain a key offensive piece through much of the 1960s and early 1970s, helping establish him as one of the most dependable backs in franchise history. Over his nine-year career with the 49ers, Willard accumulated 5,930 rushing yards (4th all-time) and 45 rushing scores (also 4th). Willard’s career achievements include four Pro Bowl selections, highlighting his status as one of the most consistent running backs of his time.

5. Garrison Hearst

Years as a 49er : 1997-1998, 2001-2003

: 1997-1998, 2001-2003 Championships & awards: NFL Comeback Player of the Year (2001) Second-team All-Pro (1998) 2-time Pro Bowl selection (1998, 2001) George Halas Award (2002)

Iconic performance: December 14, 1998 vs. the Lions, Hearst rushed 24 times for 198 yards and a TD in a 35-13 49ers win.

Garrison Hearst remains one of the most electrifying RBs in team history. Perhaps the most iconic moment of Hearst’s career was his 96-yard overtime touchdown against the New York Jets in 1998. This play remains the franchise’s longest run. Additionally, Hearst’s comeback from a career-threatening ankle injury further solidified his reputation. Following a severe fracture in January of 1999 that kept him sidelined for two seasons, Hearst returned to the field in 2001, earning NFL Comeback Player of the Year. He rushed for over 1,200 yards that season, defying expectations and showing resilience that endeared him to fans and teammates alike. His 75.8 yards per game average also ranks 2nd in franchise history, making him a definite Top 5 player at the position.

4. Hugh McElhenny

Years as a 49er : 1952-1960

: 1952-1960 Championships & awards: 2-time First-team All-Pro (1952-53) 3-time second-team All-Pro (1954, 1956-57) Pro Football Hall of Fame

Iconic performance: October 5, 1952 against the Dallas Texans, McElhenny had himself a game, finishing with 7 carries for 170 yards and a touchdown, also scoring on a 33-yard reception.

Hugh McElhenny made an immediate impact with the Niners, scoring a 40-yard touchdown on his first professional play. His remarkable rookie season saw him lead the league with an impressive 7.0 yards per carry, showcasing his unique blend of speed and agility. Known as “The King” for his thrilling runs, he had an innate ability to change direction seamlessly, making him electrifying to watch. He was a consistent threat in multiple facets, accumulating 38 rushing touchdowns, 20 receiving scores and 2 TDs on punt returns, reflecting his diversity as a playmaker. He gets our No. 4 spot for his innovative play coupled with his stellar production.

3. Roger Craig

Years as a 49er : 1983-1990

: 1983-1990 Championships & awards: 3-time Super Bowl champion (1985, 1989, 1990) NFL Offensive Player of the Year (1988) First-team All-Pro selection (1988) Second-team All-Pro (1985) 4-time Pro Bowl selection (1985, 1987–1989)

Iconic performance: October 16, 1988 against the L.A. Rams, Craig had 22 carries for 190 yards and 3 TDs in a 24-21 49ers win.

Running back Roger Craig was instrumental in San Francisco’s three Super Bowl victories, including a dominant performance in Super Bowl 19, where he became the first player to score three touchdowns in a Super Bowl. Craig’s postseason performances were as impressive as his regular-season contributions; he remains among the NFL’s top players in postseason rushing and receiving yards combined. He was also the first player in NFL history to gain 1,000 rushing yards (1,050) and 1,000 receiving yards (1,016) in the same season. He finished with 7,064 rushing yards (3rd all time in franchise history), 50 rushing scores (also 3rd) and 4,442 receiving yards, cementing his legacy with the team.

2. Joe Perry

Years as a 49er : 1948-1960, 1963

: 1948-1960, 1963 Championships & awards: NFL Most Valuable Player (1954) 2-time first-team All-Pro (1953, 1954) Second-team All-Pro (1949) 3-time Pro Bowl selection (1952–1954) Pro Football Hall of Fame

Iconic performance: November 2, 1959, at home against the Lions, Perry finished with 174 yards and a score on 13 carries — that’s a whopping 13.4 yards per carry — in San Francisco’s 24-21 win.

Joe “The Jet” Perry is widely considered one of the top running backs in 49ers history due to his pioneering role in the franchise’s early success coupled with his consistent production on the field. As the first Black player to be named NFL MVP, Perry broke barriers in terms of racial integration and performance. He also tore it up on the field. Perry led the league in rushing yards three times (1953, 1954, 1955) and became the first player in NFL history to record consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons (1953, 1954). His contributions helped lay the foundation for the team’s — and the league’s — future success.

1. Frank Gore

Years as a 49er : 2005-2014

: 2005-2014 Championships & awards : Second-team All-Pro (2006) 5-time Pro Bowl selection (2006, 2009, 2011–2013) Iconic performance : On September 20, 2009, at Candlestick Park against the Seattle Seahawks Week 2, Gore rushed for over 200 yards, averaged 12.9 yards per carry and scored 2 TDs in San Francisco’s 23-10 win.

:

The all-time rushing leader in 49ers history with 11,073 yards, Frank Gore’s career longevity is nearly unmatched. He played 16 NFL seasons (10 with San Francisco), appearing in 148 games for the 49ers. Gore had eight 1,000-yard rushing seasons with the 49ers, including a franchise-record four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons — a feat he accomplished twice (2006-2009 and 2011-2014). He’s currently third on the NFL’s all-time rushing list, behind legends Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton. His unmatched tenure, production and resilience solidify his legacy as the best running back in 49ers history.

The list isn’t over yet! See our pick for Number 11 HERE. Sound off to let us know who we missed!