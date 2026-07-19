Brandon Aiyuk Gets Blunt Message Amid Latest 49ers Shade

Brandon Aiyuk continues throwing shots at the San Francisco 49ers, with the latest being a jab at head coach Kyle Shanahan. The wide receiver took aim at Shanahan on social media and said the 49ers’ offense isn’t the same when he’s not on the field.

Nonetheless, over the last month, it’s been consistent: videos or story posts on Instagram by Aiyuk expressing his anger toward the 49ers, who still have the player on the reserve/left squad list.

Still, the wideout hasn’t done anything on his end to get off that list despite saying he’s going to play for the Washington Commanders. As a result, former NFL linebacker Channing Crowder issued a blunt message to Aiyuk to stay offline.

“Shut up,” Crowder said in a July 18 video from “The Pivot.” “What’s the point of what he’s doing? Then he wants to go to Jaden. He wants to say, ‘I’m going to sign with the Commanders.‘ And then he wants to say, ‘Hey, man, you got to defend me.‘ When a fan yells at you, just be quiet. What’s the point? Why does the new-age athlete have to get out here and do all this stuff on social media?

“… Just shut up, go get that check and play football at a high level. That’s the thing I can’t understand about them. I don’t know what you’re doing or what your angle is… I don’t know if he has an angle on this because it doesn’t make sense. I’m going to badmouth them. I’m going to badmouth the guy I want to go play with. I’m going to badmouth my college teammate. Who’s in your circle?”

Ryan Clarks Stands Up for 49ers’ John Lynch, Kyler Shanahan

Moreover, former NFL safety Ryan Clark also stood up for the people whom Aiyuk has attacked in his videos and Instagram story posts.

“You don’t talk about a man like John Lynch, who is revered in so many ways,“ Clark said in the same video. “He’s revered as a man [and] revered as a Hall of Fame player. He’s revered as a general manager who has been nothing but class. You don’t speak about him that way publicly.

You don’t speak about Kyle Shanahan that way. He showed last year that he’s one of the best coaches in football. He comes from a family that has dedicated its life to this game. You don’t speak about him that way. You don’t mention [Jayden Daniels’] mama. When you mention someone’s mama, you’ve meant to disrespect them.”

Brandon Aiyuk Gets Strong Commanders Prediction

Recently, former NFL wideout T.J. Houshmandzadeh also shared a reality check for Aiyuk’s dream of joining the Commanders.

“I’m almost certain he isn’t going to the Commanders,“ Houshmandzadeh said on the July 12 episode of “Speakeasy.” “That isn’t going to happen. I don’t know if he’s going to the Commanders, and this was already written in stone, and they’re just trolling everybody, but he isn’t going to the Commanders.

“I don’t know why he’s doing this; I don’t know who he’s talking to [and] I don’t think he’s talking to anybody because I know a lot of people who feel like they know him, and they’re not talking to him.”