49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk Gets Brutal Commanders Prediction

Former NFL wideout T.J. Houshmandzadeh issued a blunt prediction to the San Francisco 49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk. Over the last few weeks, Aiyuk has been on a tirade on social media with several videos explaining his side of the story while attacking the Niners.

Nonetheless, after attacking the 49ers, Aiyuk then transitioned to shots at Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels. Despite the remarks at Daniels, Aiyuk still believes that he will be playing for Washington this upcoming 2026 NFL season.

Even if the 49ers wideout seriously believes he will be a Commander at some point this year, Houshmandzadeh issued a blunt reality check to Aiyuk.

“I’m almost certain he isn’t going to the Commanders,” Houshmandzadeh said on the July 12 episode of “Speakeasy.” “That isn’t going to happen. I don’t know if he’s going to the Commanders, and this was already written in stone, and they’re just trolling everybody, but he isn’t going to the Commanders.

“I don’t know why he’s doing this; I don’t know who he’s talking to [and] I don’t think he’s talking to anybody because I know a lot of people who feel like they know him, and they’re not talking to him.”

Brandon Aiyuk Might Not Have a Future In the NFL

Moreover, Houshmandzadeh notes that Aiyuk could be playing his way out of the league, as he is blowing his chance with the one team willing to take a chance on him.

“I see Steve Young say it’s kind of concerning from a mental health perspective. I just feel like we, as athletes, sometimes think we’re bigger than the game, and nobody is bigger than the game. The greatest players have come through the league, and the league is still thriving.

“You come and go. Enjoy your time there, but it’s such a short period of time. And his mouth has gotten him in trouble a bit too much, I think. I would not be surprised if we never see him play football again. It would not surprise me.”

In the four seasons he’s played for the 49ers, Aiyuk has recorded 294 receptions for 4,305 receiving yards and has scored 27 touchdowns in 69 games, per StatMuse. Aiyuk missed the entire 2025 season due to a severe right knee injury—a torn ACL and MCL—that he suffered in 2024.

49ers Insider Gives Blunt Outlook on Brandon Aiyuk’s Future

Houshmandzadeh’s remarks about Aiyuk talking his way out of the league come on the heels of NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco echoing that same sentiment, as he believes Aiyuk’s time in the NFL could be dwindling.

“I kind of feel like, at this point, he’s talking his way out of the NFL,“ Maiocco said in a July 5 video on his YouTube channel. “The one thing is that he’s been saying he’s going to be with the Commanders, that he’s going to sign with the Commanders the next day after the 49ers release him.

“I never really thought that was anywhere near 100 percent. Who knows? It might happen. It still might happen, but the odds of that happening took a precipitous drop.”