Hi, Subscriber

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk Called Out for ‘Classless’ Post After Kyle Shanahan Car Crash

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Kansas City Chiefs v San Francisco 49ers
Getty
SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 20: Brandon Aiyuk #11 of the San Francisco 49ers is hit by Trent McDuffie #22 and Chamarri Conner #27 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

By now, it’s been well reported that San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan got into a pretty serious car crash about two weeks ago.

On Tuesday, more details emerged that the accident was Shanahan’s fault, and on Monday, reports surfaced that Kyle Shanahan could have lost an eye in the car crash. He already broke his nose, a few ribs, and a finger.

Well, in a new development, 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has been called out for a classless Instagram post regarding the crash. There is an obvious rift between Aiyuk and the 49ers organization, but for him to take shots at Shanahan is pretty immature. but after this offseason, who is surprised??

More NFL on Heavy: Latest on Brandon Aiyuk’s Standoff with 49ers as NFL Training Camp Begins

Brandon Aiyuk Called Out for Instagram Post

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 11: Head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers looks on before the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on January 11, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Per Brandon Aiyuk’s Instagram page, he recently posted a story with a black screen background that reads:

“You can’t win the race if you crash out”

And then a second story reads: “Keep yo head up and stay in yo lane, you gone win”

The reports today indicated that Kyle Shanahan was searching for his phone in his car, which caused him to get distracted from the road and swerve into the oncoming lane.

NFL Reporter Ari Meirov then made the following post (via X):

“Brandon Aiyuk’s latest IG stories appear to be classless shots at Kyle Shanahan.”

Just totally classless from Brandon Aiyuk, who has been very vocal about wanting off the 49ers.

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

0 Comments

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk Called Out for ‘Classless’ Post After Kyle Shanahan Car Crash

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x