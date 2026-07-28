49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk Called Out for ‘Classless’ Post After Kyle Shanahan Car Crash

By now, it’s been well reported that San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan got into a pretty serious car crash about two weeks ago.

On Tuesday, more details emerged that the accident was Shanahan’s fault, and on Monday, reports surfaced that Kyle Shanahan could have lost an eye in the car crash. He already broke his nose, a few ribs, and a finger.

Well, in a new development, 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has been called out for a classless Instagram post regarding the crash. There is an obvious rift between Aiyuk and the 49ers organization, but for him to take shots at Shanahan is pretty immature. but after this offseason, who is surprised??

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Brandon Aiyuk Called Out for Instagram Post

Per Brandon Aiyuk’s Instagram page, he recently posted a story with a black screen background that reads:

“You can’t win the race if you crash out”

And then a second story reads: “Keep yo head up and stay in yo lane, you gone win”

The reports today indicated that Kyle Shanahan was searching for his phone in his car, which caused him to get distracted from the road and swerve into the oncoming lane.

NFL Reporter Ari Meirov then made the following post (via X):

“Brandon Aiyuk’s latest IG stories appear to be classless shots at Kyle Shanahan.”

Just totally classless from Brandon Aiyuk, who has been very vocal about wanting off the 49ers.