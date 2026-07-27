San Francisco 49ers Reporter Praises Rookie Kaelon Black with Two-Word Message

The San Francisco 49ers drafted running back Kaelon Black with their third-round draft pick this year to help add depth behind bell-cow RB Christian McCaffrey. Kaelon Black played his last two collegiate seasons at the University of Indiana, where he won a National Championship, and also tallied 1040 rushing yards on 186 carries across 16 games.

It’s certainly a player that 49ers fans should be excited about, and recently, 49ers reporter Grant Cohn had some high praise for the rookie running back.

The 49ers, like many other NFL teams, began the rookie portion of their training camp this weekend, and several other veteran players will start to report to camp in the coming days.

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49ers Reporter Shares Two-Word Message for Kaelon Black

Boots on the ground 49ers reporter Grant Cohn shared this message when describing Kaelon Black:

“He’s nasty”

For more context, Cohn is glad he drafted Black in his dynasty league, with the hope that he will have an immediate impact in the NFL.

Obviously, only time will tell how Kaelon Black performs on the biggest stage, but reports like these are what usually make fans start to keep an eye out for who could make an immediate impact, and it sounds like Black could be one of those players for the 49ers.

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@GrantCohn also wrote (about Kaelon Black’s presence at training camp):

“He’s soo good with the ball in his hands. He’s tough and decisive between the tackles, he has burst and explosion to the perimeter, and he can turn the corner. He reminds me of Alvin Kamara when he has the ball. Of course, Kamara is a much more advanced route runner than Black, but Black is still dangerous.”

@OurSF49ers wrote (via X.com): “Kaelon Black with a solid second half of practice after taking the majority of the reps behind CMC. Black had several big runs and showed good explosiveness and power through his reps.”

It sounds like all the reports are very positive about the rookie offensive players that the 49ers drafted, and that includes receiver De’Zhaun Stribling. Stribling looks the part as a big presence at wideout, which shouldn’t come as a surprise given his frame.

The San Francisco 49ers are hoping that additions like De’Zhaun Stribling and Mike Evans to the offense, along with potential impactful rookies like Kaelon Black, can help propel their offense a bit in 2026 and help with balance.

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