49ers Could Make $22 Million Contract Decision on Brandon Aiyuk

The San Francisco 49ers want to keep Brandon Aiyuk, and they may be able to through the 2025 season with one major decision. Aiyuk is entering the final year of his rookie contract but the 49ers have the ability to franchise tag him after the 2024 season.

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter brought up the possibility during a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

“The 49ers absolutely do want Brandon Aiyuk back but not at the price he’s seeking,” Schefter said. “They have always wanted him back and they were never serious about trading him… The 49ers could franchise tag Brandon Aiyuk again next year if they wanted to. Let’s see what happens when training camp is underway.”

This is not a new development, but is an important path for San Francisco to consider. While the chatter around a potential trade is at an all-time high, the 49ers have time this offseason and the next to nail down a contract or a trade.

But as Schefter mentioned, a trade is not something San Francisco wants. As QB Brock Purdy continues to rise, they want to keep as many of their top weapons on the squad as possible.

San Francisco Offered Aiyuk Contract: Report

Back on June 14, San Francisco Chronicle writer Mike Silver revealed that the 49ers recently offered Aiyuk a contract extension. During an appearance on KNBR, Silver explained that the latest offer would put Aiyuk in the money tier just below the highest-paid WRs.

“I’m hearing their offer is in the $26 million range, which certainly is not Justin Jefferson money — nor should it be — but it’s closer to that of DeVonta Smith, Amon-Ra St. Brown, that next tier down,” Silver said.

That’s a lot of money, but Aiyuk and his agents will want to get the best contract possible. It’s not clear what their ideal number is, but Jefferson’s new extension pays him $35 million a year.

It is also safe to say that is the ceiling for Aiyuk’s next deal, while $26 million is apparently the base level based on Silver’s report.

49ers Could Get Huge Return for Aiyuk

San Francisco is trying to keep Aiyuk anyway they can, but it could be tempting to cash out on the 26-year-old. Just about any NFL team would love to have the former Arizona State star on their squad, including the New York Jets.

Bleacher Report writer Alex Kay proposed a trade idea on June 11 that would give the 49ers a ton of draft capital in exchange for Aiyuk.

“The Jets would likely need to offer up their top two selections in the 2025 draft to land Aiyuk, but the returns could be immense,” Kay wrote. “It’s just the kind of move that a franchise suffering through the longest active streak of seasons without a playoff berth in major American sports needs to become relevant again.”

Would the 49ers be better off with additional first-round and second-round picks than Aiyuk? It’s hard to play “what-ifs,” but it would at least give them a chance to find their next top WR if they had to move on.