Proposed 49ers Trade Sends Brandon Aiyuk to Jets for Huge Return

The San Francisco 49ers have several decisions to make about their offense’s future, and they could clear up that view with a trade in 2024. Brandon Aiyuk and the team have yet to strike a deal on a new contract and San Francisco could end up having to trade him instead. That’s where the New York Jets come in.

On June 11, Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay suggested the Jets as potential trade partners. In his proposal, he believes the 49ers could receive New York’s first and second-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

“The Jets would likely need to offer up their top two selections in the 2025 draft to land Aiyuk, but the returns could be immense,” Kay wrote. “It’s just the kind of move that a franchise suffering through the longest active streak of seasons without a playoff berth in major American sports needs to become relevant again.”

It would be a statement move for the Jets, but it would mean a serious loss for the 49ers. Aiyuk has developed into one of the NFL’s most dangerous deep threats over the past two years. That being said, if the 49ers do have to trade Aiyuk, this would be a solid return on their initial investment.

49ers Just Offered Aiyuk a New Contract

Fans haven’t been able to see the inner workings of the 49ers’ negotiations with Aiyuk, save for the occasional report or update. The latest development came from San Francisco Chronicle reporter Mike Silver.

During an appearance on KNBR, Silver explained that the 49ers’ latest offer would make Aiyuk one of the highest-paid WRs in the league.

“I’m hearing their offer is in the $26 million range, which certainly is not Justin Jefferson money — nor should it be — but it’s closer to that of DeVonta Smith, Amon-Ra St. Brown, that next tier down,” Silver said.

To put it in perspective, Jefferson just received a four-year, $140 million deal from the Minnesota Vikings. $110 million of that money is guaranteed.

Aiyuk has not produced at Jefferson’s level quite yet, but he is certainly deserving of elite money. Exactly where those finances end up is up in the air.

Deebo Samuel Speaks on Trade Rumors

Besides the contract saga with Aiyuk, San Francisco is also figuring out their long-term plans for Deebo Samuel. Samuel was the team’s top WR for a few years, but the rise of Aiyuk in 2022 and 2023 has now made him part of a duo rather than a standalone star.

There’s been speculation that the 49ers could try and trade Samuel. But for the WR, he is tuning out the noise and locked in on the 2024 season in San Francisco.

“Yeah, I heard [the trade talk.] Had a conversation with my agent about it, they were going back & forth with whoever it was. It was a thing at first but we’ve moved past it,” Samuel said, according to KNBR. “At the end of the day the contract was signed, I know what I signed up for and we’re just focused on this year.”

Samuel is definitely a key part of the locker room heading into this fall, but whether or not that means he’ll be with the 49ers after 2024 is unclear.