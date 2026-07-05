Jayden Daniels Gets Brutal Message From 49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk

San Francisco 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk came out with another Instagram video on July 4, and he might have burned a bridge in the process. Recently, Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels was subjected to an NSFW chant about Aiyuk while out in public.

Nonetheless, whether it’s maybe Daniels not saying much and laughing it off while the person was chanting the NSFW Aiyuk chant, or perhaps another reason, the Niners wideout went on social media with a brutal message aimed at the Commanders star.

“You’re on my team now,” Aiyuk said in the video with Daniels’ Instagram handle tagged (h/t Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic). “You follow my rules. Boy, I’m a grown a– man. You’re gonna have to start running behind your momma and I might believe what you’re talking about, but until then, uh-uh.”

Moreover, Daniels appeared to have responded to Aiyuk with a simple picture of Kevin Durant in a pose with his two thumbs down. What that means, only the quarterback knows.

Meanwhile, the 49ers wideout responded again, stating that he will be part of the Commanders team this season even though the Niners have him on the Reserved/Left Squad list.

In the four seasons he’s played for the 49ers, Aiyuk has recorded 294 receptions for 4,305 receiving yards and has scored 27 touchdowns in 69 games, per StatMuse. Aiyuk missed the entire 2025 season due to a severe right knee injury—a torn ACL and MCL—that he suffered in 2024.

Commanders Insider on Situation With 49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk

Before this latest video from Aiyuk, Jhabvala stated where the situation with the wide receiver stands from the Commanders’ perspective. Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see if this latest video impacts the team’s interest.

“I know that earlier in the offseason, the Commanders were interested in him to the extent that they would consider a one-year, highly incentivized deal if and when the San Francisco 49ers ever release him,” Jhabvala wrote in a June 30 mailbag article.

“Jayden Daniels is obviously close with the 28-year-old receiver, and general manager Adam Peters was a part of San Francisco’s front office when it drafted Aiyuk in 2020. So they know what Aiyuk was at his peak. The Commanders were not going to trade for him, though.”

Commanders Get Strong Brandon Aiyuk Warning

Meanwhile, even as Washington is still pondering whether to pursue Aiyuk, former NFL safety T.J. Ward is warning the Commanders against pursuing the wideout to bolster the position ahead of the 2026 season.

“I don’t give a damn if he shared a womb with Jayden Daniels,” Ward said on the June 25 edition of “Speakeasy.” “You ain’t coming over here. And that’s just how it is. If I’m a GM, you could have come out the same way, and I’m not bringing you over here. That’s just what it is. Look at you, bro. You acting a fool.”

This could be playful banter or something more serious. Still, it’s important to note that Daniels unfollowed Aiyuk on Instagram, so perhaps one of them had had enough of the situation.