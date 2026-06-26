Commanders Receive Stern Warning on 49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk

San Francisco 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk has made it clear that he wants to play for the Washington Commanders. In recent Instagram videos, Aiyuk isn’t hinting at wanting to play in Washington; the 49ers wideout is being upfront and direct.

In the four seasons he’s played for the 49ers, Aiyuk has recorded 294 receptions for 4,305 receiving yards and has scored 27 touchdowns in 69 games, per StatMuse. Aiyuk missed the entire 2025 season due to a severe right knee injury—a torn ACL and MCL—that he suffered in 2024.

The question for the Commanders, should they decide to pursue Aiyuk, is whether it’s worth pursuing the wide receiver to see if the college connection he had with Jayden Daniels can be recreated with Washington.

Nonetheless, former NFL safety T.J. Ward is warning the Commanders about pursuing Aiyuk to bolster their wideout position for the upcoming 2026 season.

“I don’t give a damn if he shared a womb with Jayden Daniels,” Ward said on the June 25 edition of “Speakeasy.” “You ain’t coming over here. And that’s just how it is. If I’m a GM, you could have come out the same way, and I’m not bringing you over here. That’s just what it is. Look at you, bro. You acting a fool.”

49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk Might Be Ticking Off Other Owners

Moreover, Ward believes that Aiyuk’s behavior over the last couple of days is not only a 49ers problem but is also catching the attention of other NFL owners, who might not want any part of this potential issue on their team.

“You doing all this,“ Ward added. “You was driving past the stadium about to get wrecked reckless driving, you throwing money around, you talking bad about this ownership. These owners are a club. I don’t care if they got different 32 teams. That’s a club in itself. We 32 billionaire owners. We mob and we move as one. It’s a collection.”

Insider Gives Latest on Brandon Aiyuk Situation

Despite videos coming out almost every day of the wideout expressing he wants out of the Niners, Aiyuk hasn’t done much to officially force the team’s hand. On the June 25 edition of “NFL Live,“ ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler shared the latest on Aiyuk.

“He’s lighting money on fire is what he’s doing every time he puts an Instagram video out right now,“ Fowler said. “So he is on the left squad list for the 49ers still. To get off that list, he has to apply to Commissioner Roger Goodell.

“He has to file paperwork. I’m told that hasn’t happened. I’m told the 49ers haven’t given any sort of firm indication to him whether he’s going to be cut, traded, whatever. Teams I talked to say that he’s essentially untradeable right now.”

With training camp a few weeks away, it will be interesting to see whether Aiyuk attempts to get reinstated or posts videos on Instagram expressing his unhappiness about still being with the Niners rather than the Commanders. Meanwhile, the 49ers don’t have to do much as the player is currently on the Reserve/Left Squad list.