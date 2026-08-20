49ers Move Quickly to Bring Back 1,900-Yard RB

The San Francisco 49ers have moved quickly to bring back running back Khalil Herbert — a move made necessary by a spate of injuries.

“49ers placed RB Patrick Taylor Jr. on IR,” ESPN’s Nick Wagoner wrote on his official X account on Thursday. “They re-signed Khalil Herbert to take his place on the roster. Rough summer for Niners RBs.”

“The 49ers placed veteran running back Patrick Taylor Jr. on injured reserve,” 49ers reporter David Lombardi wrote on his official X account. “That opened up the roster spot for Khalil Herbert.”

The 49ers released Herbert just 3 days earlier, on August 17. He was signed just hours before the 49ers were set to face the Los Angeles Chargers in their 2nd preseason game.

“49ers sign RB Khalil Herbert before exhibition game tonight and place RB Patrick Taylor Jr. on IR,” AP reporter Josh Dubow wrote on his official X account.

Herbert Played in 49ers’ Preseason Opener

Herbert signed with the 49ers on August 2 and had 6 carries for 18 yards and 2 receptions for 35 yards in a 19-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the preseason opener on August 15.

The 5-foot-9, 212-pound veteran running back might not stay unemployed for long. He has over 1,900 career rushing yards and 9 touchdowns in his 1st 5 seasons, and not necessarily while always playing in a full-time capacity.

Herbert rushed for 433 yards as a rookie, then 731 yards in his 2nd season in 2022 before becoming the full-time starter for the Chicago Bears in 2023, but an ankle injury in Week 5 sidelined him, and he still wound up rushing for 611 yards in 12 games.

After being released by the Bears in 2024, Herbert has also spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks, and New York Jets, where he played 7 regular-season games in 2025.

Herbert Rushed for Over 1,100 Yards for Va. Tech

Herbert was a 6th-round pick (No. 217 overall) by the Chicago Bears in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Virginia Tech after earning All-ACC honors with 1,182 rushing yards in 2020.

“A tempo-based runner with a well-built, compact frame, Herbert runs with a good blend of vision and strength,” NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft evaluation. “The Kansas graduate transfer made his single season at Virginia Tech count with a strong showing, ranking among the FBS’ top five in rushing yards and yards per carry. He’s a little tight-hipped, which prevents him from being a true, one-cut runner, but his vision and speed to the corner make it work for him. He’s not a wiggle runner and needs to have some blocking up front to keep his feet moving, but his quick processing of the run lanes and smooth change of direction allow him to create yards for himself within the scheme. His lack of pass pro talent could hurt his draft value. He’s worthy of a Day 3 selection and has NFL backup talent.”