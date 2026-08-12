49ers QB Brock Purdy Predicted to Break Aaron Rodgers’ NFL Record

The big criticism of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy over his 1st 4 seasons is that he’s injury-prone, which is fair.

It’s also fair to point out that when Purdy is healthy, he’s 1 of the NFL’s elite quarterbacks.

Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon put Purdy at the top of his list of players who could break NFL records in 2026 — the NFL career passing record of 102.0 shared by former NFL MVP quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Aaron Rodgers.

“Purdy, who currently has a 104.0 career rating, needs to stay above Jackson and Rodgers until he has thrown his 1,500th career pass to officially qualify for the record,” Kay wrote on August 12. “The 26-year-old is only 147 pass attempts short of that mark, so he’d really have to struggle in the first half of the season to fall below those two guys. This isn’t a milestone-based record, so Purdy can break it and then hand it back quite quickly to Jackson, Rodgers or someone else (Joe Burrow is also in the mix at 101.1).”

While Purdy missed 8 games due to injury in 2025, he went 7-2 in the 9 regular-season games he played in. He also led the 49ers to a 23-19 road upset win over the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Wild Card Round.

Brock Purdy Left Off List of Elite NFL Quarterbacks

Purdy couldn’t crack ESPN’s annual position rankings, where he was placed in the “honorable mention” category as voted on by the league’s executives, coaches, and scouts.

In 4 seasons as the 49ers’ starter, Purdy has led his team to the playoffs 3 times, including coming a hair’s breadth from winning the Super Bowl following the 2023 season, but he missed 8 games due to injuries in 2025.

While Purdy has made the playoffs in 3 of his 1st 4 seasons, including winning a playoff game in 2025, 4 quarterbacks who didn’t even make the playoffs last season were ranked ahead of him: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (No. 2), Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (No. 4), Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (No. 5), and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (No. 6).

“He has got two superpowers,” one anonymous NFC executive told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. “Layering the ball and short-area quickness to stay alive. He’s elite in those two areas.”

Purdy signed a 5-year, $265 million contract extension with the 49ers in May 2025.

Brock Purdy Not Only 1 Dealing With Injuries

The 49ers were hit hard by injuries in 2025, and how those players bounce back, including Purdy, will determine their trajectory in 2026.

Perhaps leading the way in terms of Purdy’s success or failure will be the return of NFL All-Pro tight end George Kittle from a torn Achilles tendon.

Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon wrote Kittle’s injury could “deeply impact how the upcoming season plays out” — and he couldn’t be more right.

“San Francisco really needs a healthy season — something it seemingly has never experienced in franchise history,” Gagnon wrote on July 1. “Kittle’s presence is critical for that offense, as he’s Brock Purdy‘s experienced and reliable safety valve.”

Kittle signed a 4-year, $76.4 million contract extension in April 2025, and it remains the biggest contract signed by a tight end in NFL history. The 49ers are working with a manageable cap hit of $14.1 million for Kittle in 2026, but that’s still a lot of money to pay someone who they don’t even know when he’ll be back in the lineup.