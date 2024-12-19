Brock Purdy Acknowledges Missing ‘Chip on Shoulder’ During Tough Season

Without debate, the San Francisco 49ers 2024 season has been a disappointing mess. Whether it be the injuries, blown fourth-quarter leads, or players quitting on the sideline, it is hard to imagine a worse year coming off a Super Bowl loss for the 49ers. Amidst the struggles, a conversation surrounding Brock Purdy’s franchise quarterback status is taking place.

Most of it stems from a looming contract extension and Purdy’s worth in an ever-growing market. 2024 was supposed to be the year Purdy cemented himself as the face of the 49ers. His play should have given the organization and their fans an unshakeable confidence that Purdy is the solution to an empty Super Bowl cabinet since 1995.

Yet, the former Mr. Irrelevant is staring down his worst statistical season since being named starter. The 49ers are one week away from missing the playoffs, and rumors of his possible replacement are a dime a dozen.

On Thursday, Brock Purdy reflected on his season.

Chip on the Shoulder?

“I need to get better and back to playing with a chip on my shoulder like it was my first two years,” Purdy said when asked to assess his play. “Every game, every down trying to prove to myself that I’m the guy for this team and I’m capable of doing it. That’s sort of been the case this year in some moments. I got to learn from that.”

The 49ers’ lack of grit has been a problem this season. A roster loaded with talent, even with injuries, should not be 2-5 in one-score games. In previous seasons, the 49ers had enough to overcome a critical mistake.

A blown punt coverage would not turn into a game-winning touchdown given up by the defense. A Purdy interception would lead to San Francisco’s defense creating a turnover and the offense answering with a score. 2024 has been anything but that. There is no answer, and in Purdy’s case, it may stem from trying to play hero ball.

“There’s been moments where I’ve been a little bit more concerned and consumed with trying to be perfect,” Purdy said. “Rather than, ‘Hey man, let’s go out and compete.’ And show my guys and my teammates I love this game and I’m passionate about it. And I can lead them in any situation.”

What’s Been Missing for Brock Purdy

In 13 games, Purdy has looked hesitant and untrustworthy of his receivers. Purdy would rather attempt to scramble than take a check down to a running back. In a Week 3 matchup against the Rams, Purdy ran 76.6 yards only to get three yards further downfield instead of attempting a throw to get a first down — a stark contrast from last season. According to Pro Football Focus, Purdy completed 61.1% of his attempts and a 131.3 rating against man coverage last season. In 2024, those numbers have dipped to a 53.8% completion rate and a 77.1 rating. Man coverage failures are not solely the quarterback’s fault. Receivers have to get open. That said, Purdy’s big-time throw percentage (a pass with excellent ball location and timing, generally thrown further down the field and/or into a tighter window) paints a clear picture of the quarterback’s reluctant decision-making this season. In 2023, Purdy ranked seventh with 32 big-time throw attempts and 10th with a 5.5% big-time throw percentage. This season, Purdy has 14 big-time throw attempts, ranking 21st. He is also tied for 25th with a 3.5% big-time throw percentage. This is not the same Brock Purdy. He is playing with the knowledge that one mistake can flip the game in the opposing team’s favor. He knows the 49ers do not have the ability to make up for his errors. Thus, he is taking fewer risks and, in return, creating less opportunity, leading to the San Francisco 49ers offense stalling more often.