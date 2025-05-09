49ers’ GM Makes Brock Purdy Announcement After $324M Update

The San Francisco 49ers have yet to give Brock Purdy a new contract, a concerning sign as the team will start training camp in the near future. For the 49ers, the hope and expectation around the organization is for them to finalize a deal with him soon.

Regarding what Purdy could be looking for, some have suggested that his number could be more than $230 million, a massive price for a quarterback who some have questioned throughout his career.

Speaking to reporters about the situation, 49ers’ John Lynch admitted that the team doesn’t want to talk about negotiations in public, but added that they’ve had some good discussions recently, and when it gets done, they’ll find out about it.

“Yeah, I can tell you, we’ve made it a practice not to talk about negotiations. And that goes way back to when I was playing. I felt like that was my business and I didn’t want the world knowing it. So I’ve always been very sensitive to that,” Lynch said, per 49ers Web Zone.

“But what I will tell you and can tell you is we’re having really good, positive discussions. When it gets done, I’m not sure. Hope sooner rather than later, but hope is not a strategy. So, we’re making progress. We’ve had good discussions.”

Do 49ers Want to Pay $250M for Brock Purdy?

The San Francisco 49ers might not view Purdy as a $250 million quarterback. Still, the problem is, if they allow him to walk in free agency eventually, another team around the league will give him that type of money.

Waiting any longer might only raise his price, too, further complicating this matter for the 49ers. The market is the market, ultimately, and despite Purdy not having MVP Awards or a Super Bowl ring, many of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL don’t, either.

Predicting his next deal, Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay came in at six years, $324 million, a massive price for a slightly above average quarterback.

“Although Purdy doesn’t have an MVP trophy on his resume like Allen, he’s been in that discussion previously and helped guide the Niners to a Super Bowl in only his second professional season. With older and injury-prone signal-callers like Kirk Cousins inking contracts worth $45 million annually as recently as last year, it’s clear Purdy should be much closer to in value to his Buffalo counterpart,” he wrote.

“ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported that Purdy’s extension could potentially even eclipse the $55 million per year, a fair mark for the value he’s provided and should continue to offer the Niners.”

Brock Purdy has leverage

There isn’t much that the San Francisco 49ers can do.

If the 49ers believe Purdy is good enough to make $300-plus million, they’ll have to pay him. If not, the 49ers could be in a challenging situation regarding their future at the quarterback position, something no team in the NFL wants to deal with.

He isn’t exactly the best in the NFL, but Purdy has still put up decent stats throughout his career, throwing for 9,518 yards, 64 touchdowns, and 27 interceptions since taking over for the team during the 2022 campaign.