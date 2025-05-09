Recently-Released $20 Million All-Pro Edge ‘Should Be on 49ers Radar’

Sometimes, a door just opens when you need it to.

The Carolina Panthers released veteran pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney on May 8, making him a free agent. Considering the San Francisco 49ers could use some depth on the defensive line right now, they may want to bring him to the Bay Area.

Clowney’s ability to line up at both defensive end and linebacker makes him a versatile option, and his experience in various defensive systems throughout his 11-year career would likely make his addition rather seamless.

The Panthers released Clowney as a cap-saving move, freeing up approximately $7.8 million. At 32 years old, Clowney has accumulated 58 career sacks, 139 quarterback hits and 409 total tackles over 140 games with six NFL teams, including the Houston Texans and Seattle Seahawks.

His experience and ability to still impact games make him an intriguing option. At the very least, Niners Nation’s Kyle Posey believes Clowney “should be on the 49ers radar.”

Why San Francisco 49ers Should Try to Sign Jadeveon Clowney

With the release of Leonard Floyd, Clowney could be a solid replacement.

“Clowney’s production in Carolina should intrigue Robert Saleh,” Posey noted. “On 611 snaps, Clowney had 12 tackles for loss, 15 quarterback hits, and 5.5 sacks. If we’re comparing Clowney’s numbers to Floyd’s, Clowney had a higher hurry, hit, and pressure percentage than Floyd, and by a considerable amount. As you might expect, Clowney’s pressure numbers dwarfed Gross-Matos’s from a percentage point of view. For reference, Clowney pressured the quarterback on 13.2 percent of his rushes compared to 9.9 by Gross-Matos.”

The folks over at PFSN also think it’d be worth it for the Niners to take a flier on Clowney:

The mass evacuation of talent that followed the San Francisco 49ers’ humbling 2024 season was eye-catching. Charvarius Ward, Dre Greenlaw, and Talanoa Hufanga all vacated the West Coast in free agency, leaving the team bereft of talent and numbers on defense. However, the team still has stars like Nick Bosa and Fred Warner, and added SEC standouts Mykel Williams and Alfred Collins via the draft. Still, though, the team could use some more help in the pass rush if it’s to get back on top of the NFC West in 2025. … If the 49ers can’t consistently affect opposing quarterbacks in 2025, it could be another playoff-free January for the five-time Super Bowl champions.

A Quick Look Back at Clowney’s NFL Career

A former No. 1 overall pick by Houston in 2014, Clowney was named to three consecutive Pro Bowls from 2016-2018, also earning second-team All-Pro honors in 2016.

More recently, in 2023, Clowney experienced a bit of a resurgence with the Baltimore Ravens. He played all 17 games, starting 15, and recorded 9.5 sacks, 43 total tackles (24 solo), five passes defended, also forcing two fumbles. Clowney’s performance marked his most productive season since his 9.0-sack season in 2018.

Following his successful stint with the Ravens, Clowney signed a two-year, $20 million contract with the Panthers. His 2024 campaign was less impactful, though. He finished with 5.5 sacks, 46 total tackles and four passes defended over 14 games, missing three games due to a knee injury.

Now without a team, the veteran says he still has plenty to offer.

“I’m definitely gonna play well. You can mark my word on that. I don’t care where I end up playing at, I’m gonna play extremely well,” Clowney told Joseph Person of The Athletic.

“I got more in the tank than people think,” Clowney added. “I just keeping bringing it.”

We’ll see if he brings his talents to San Francisco.