Insider Has Warning Amid 49ers, Brock Purdy Contract Talks: ‘Things Could Get ‘Messy’

It’s going to be quite the offseason for Brock Purdy.

He and the San Francisco 49ers are currently engaged in negotiations for a contract extension and the young quarterback, who has one year left on his rookie contract, is looking to cash in. General manager John Lynch has initiated discussions with Purdy’s reps, but the Niners GM has also noted that while both parties are motivated to get a deal done, there’s no guarantee of an immediate agreement.

Michael Silver of The Athletic gave an update on what Purdy may be looking for, as well as how Lynch and CEO Jed York could respond. Spoiler alert: Purdy’s wants major money and the 49ers could be about to play hardball.

“The 49ers are attempting to be cold, calculated and analytical when it comes to roster decisions, an organizational reset that coincides with the negotiation of a massive contract extension for quarterback Brock Purdy,” Silver wrote on March 7, adding:

“Purdy, the NFL’s most underpaid player during his first three seasons, wants a lot of York’s money. More so than in past years, there likely will be a fight for every penny. This is not to say that York has suddenly become cheap … it’s tough to try to portray an owner who spent an NFL-high $334 million on players (actual cash, not salary-cap dollars) in 2024 as a penny-pincher.”

Michael Silver: Brock Purdy’s Contract Talks With 49ers Could Get ‘Messy’

So, what kind of money is Purdy looking for?

Jason La Canfora reported via X that Purdy had started negotiations requesting $45 million per season.

According to Silver, “A deal should be doable, but it’s easy to see how things could get messy. The 49ers can freely proclaim to the world that Purdy remains under contract — he’s due to earn $5.2 million in 2025 — and could theoretically be franchised in each of the following two seasons. Conversely, Purdy’s camp can float the possibility of a holdout, something that could potentially hijack the 2025 offseason.”

Oof. No one in Niners Nation wants that. But San Francisco has $34.3 million in available cap space, per Over the Cap, and that could force the 49ers’ brass to play a shrewd game of hardball.

“In past years, as he decided whether to dole out a massive signing bonus to Purdy, York might have been swayed by his coach’s and GM’s conviction,” Silver noted. “This time, I expect the owner and his chief negotiator, executive vice president of football operations Paraag Marathe, to be as ruthless as they deem appropriate.”

Purdy’s performance over the past two seasons has had far more highs than lows. In 2023, he led the 49ers to a 12–5 record, throwing for 4,280 yards with 31 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, earning a Pro Bowl selection and leading the league in passer rating. However, the 2024 season saw a bit of a decline, with Purdy passing for 3,864 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, as the team struggled with injuries and finished with a 6–11 record, missing the playoffs.

49ers Making Moves to Clear More Cap Space

If the 49ers do get a deal done with Purdy — and they very likely will — they may have to get rid of some of the talent around him, including wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Despite Aiyuk signing a four-year, $120 million extension last year, his 2024 campaign was hampered by a significant knee injury. Lynch recently acknowledged the team’s openness to trade discussions involving Aiyuk and other players, citing a need to recalibrate the roster and manage salary cap considerations.

The 49ers also informed defensive tackle Javon Hargrave of their intention to release him. Hargrave, who signed a four-year, $84 million contract with the team in 2023, suffered a season-ending triceps injury in 2024. His release is part of the team’s efforts to manage cap space, and others will follow.

It’ll be a delicate balancing act for the Niners, who want to pay Purdy franchise money, but may have to give up some of their biggest playmakers to do it.