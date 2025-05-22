49ers’ Brock Purdy Makes Thoughts on ‘Pay Cut’ Clear After $265 Million Contract

In the world of the NFL, numbers are almost always fungible. Yes, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy got a $265 million contract this week, pushing him into the top 10 in the NFL at $53 million for this year, according to the league. But it is a contract that does give the 49ers some flexibility if, after two years, they decide things with Purdy are not quite working out.

That’s because $115 million of Purdy’s deal is guaranteed. In all likelihood, Purdy will play out next season and 2026, at which point the 49ers will decide whether to plow forward with the relationship or seek an out if the two years with Purdy–who had been on a small-time rookie contract as a former seventh-round pick before this deal–don’t pan out how both sides hope.

Purdy remains a divisive figure in the NFL, with one camp stressing that he is not that talented but has been bolstered by the 49ers system and the players he’s had as teammates, and another pointing to his stats and record as evidence of his talent. In that light, his new deal is fair–even as many suggested Purdy would be willing to accept a “pay cut” to keep himself with the 49ers.

49ers Have ‘Faith and Trust’

On Thursday, Purdy appeared on KNBR radio in San Francisco and addressed that notion.

“I think, just where we’re at now, going into year four, what I’ve shown, improved, and done,” Purdy said, via 49ers Web Zone. “I think, just the whole narrative of being the last draft pick, and just being this nice guy kind of thing, it’s all good. People can think that and say that, but at the end of the day, I just want to come in here and win games and have this respect, and I have that respect from my teammates in this organization, and that’s all that matters.

“But I’m not really sure what people were saying before, like, ‘Oh, he’s gonna take a pay cut,’ or this or that, but for me, it’s I have to get what I deserve. And more than anything, it just shows the organization putting their faith and trust in me to be able to lead this organization, and I’m just extremely grateful that they did that.

Brock Purdy Ranks No. 11, Per PFF

Purdy also address how he is seen around the NFL. Pro Football Focus this week ranked all 32 quarterbacks, and put Purdy at No. 11, just behind–surprisingly–Geno Smith of the Raiders. Purdy was ranked in tier “3a, Solid starters who have flashed high-end play.”

“I think, for sure, I’m a top-10 quarterback,” Purdy said. “I’ll leave it at that. I’m not gonna create a list or anything right now.”

But PFF wrote: “Purdy may be a product of the system and surrounding talent, but he’s still led one of the NFL’s most efficient offenses over the past three seasons. His play dipped slightly in 2024 as the 49ers battled injuries across the offensive line and receiving corps, yet he still posted the league’s top success rate over the past two years, alongside a seventh-best 90.0 PFF grade.”