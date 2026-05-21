49ers QB Brock Purdy Sends Clear Message on Mike Evans Ahead of OTAs

Brock Purdy is already seeing what the San Francisco 49ers hoped they were getting when they added Mike Evans: not just a big-name receiver, but a veteran target who thinks through routes like a quarterback.

Speaking in a video posted by David Lombardi from the Dwight Clark Legacy Series event, Purdy praised Evans’ career résumé, but his most revealing comments were about what has happened behind the scenes as the two begin building chemistry. The 49ers officially announced Evans’ three-year deal on March 12, adding a six-time Pro Bowl receiver who entered San Francisco with 13,052 career receiving yards and 108 touchdowns.

“He’s been awesome,” Purdy said. “Obviously just what he’s done in his career. He’s a Hall of Famer, thousand-yard seasons really year after year, his whole career. He’s won Super Bowl.”

Then Purdy got to the part that matters most for the 49ers in 2026.

Purdy said Evans brings “good pressure” because he is “demanding success and demanding to be great.” For a quarterback trying to keep San Francisco in the NFC title mix, that matters. Evans is not arriving as a developmental piece. He is arriving as a veteran who has played with Tom Brady, Baker Mayfield and Jameis Winston, and Purdy made it clear he is already leaning into that experience.

Brock Purdy Says Mike Evans ‘Sees the Game’ Differently

The most important part of Purdy’s answer was not the Hall of Fame praise. It was the way he described Evans’ route detail.

Purdy said he asked Evans about a route he had seen on film, believing the 49ers had a similar concept in their offense. Evans corrected him and explained that it was not simply the same concept. He had a choice to work around the defensive back a certain way, and Brady knew where to place the ball because they had talked it through and practiced it.

That stuck with Purdy.

“I’m like, ‘Oh, shoot,’” Purdy said. “So, that’s stuff that we’re going to have to talk through and work through. But I’m so excited because this guy sees the game, I feel like, like a quarterback does.”

That is the real hook for San Francisco. Evans is 32, and the 49ers are not adding him to be a high-volume gadget player. They are adding him to win isolated matchups, punish defenses near the goal line and give Purdy a receiver who can adjust within the structure of a play without breaking the offense.

That is different from simply being tall or experienced.

Purdy said some skill players are more rigid: they run to the depth they were coached, break the way the playbook says and keep the route within the exact assignment. Evans, in Purdy’s view, has a more advanced feel.

“When you get a guy that can see the game like a quarterback and have a feel for it, those are the kind of guys that I think take their game to the next level,” Purdy said.

Evans’ Health Is the Question, but the Upside Is Obvious

The counterpoint is obvious: Evans is coming off an injury-affected 2025 season in which he played eight games and failed to reach 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his 12-year career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to the AP.

That makes Purdy’s chemistry with Evans one of the most important offseason storylines for San Francisco. If Evans is healthy, the 49ers have a receiver who can change how defenses play Purdy in high-leverage situations. If that chemistry takes longer, the addition may look more like a name-brand swing than an instant offensive upgrade.

Purdy, though, sounded energized by the challenge.

“I have a guy that is demanding success and demanding to be great,” Purdy said. “And I love that. I want to play with guys like that.”

That line is more than a compliment. It is Purdy acknowledging that Evans’ standard will put pressure on him, too. The 49ers already have George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey as veteran stars who expect precision. Evans now brings another voice, another résumé and another set of expectations into the huddle.

For Purdy, that is the point.

“I’m really excited,” Purdy said. “And as we go, we’re just going to continue to build chemistry. It’s going to get good.”

For the 49ers, the hope is that “good” becomes something much bigger by the time the games count.