Brock Purdy Enters Intriguing Conversation After 49ers’ Week 3 Win

The San Francisco 49ers are off to a 3-0 start after beating the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3, 36-20, on Sept. 27 at Levi’s Stadium. Moreover, this start for the Niners has one analyst recognizing starting QB Brock Purdy as arguably one of the best players at his position.

Purdy went 15-for-27 on his pass attempts for 297 passing yards, four touchdowns, and a passer rating of 133.8. The 49ers QB is off to an amazing start through three games, and CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco believes it’s time to recognize Purdy as an elite signal-caller.

On the Sept. 27 edition of “CBS Sports HQ,” Prisco noted that Purdy should be a legitimate MVP candidate.

“He is playing out of his mind right now and it’s time he deserves the credit people need to give him as an MVP candidate,” Prisco said.

“We kind of gloss over and say, ‘He’s a product of the system. Oh, look what Shanahan does [and] a game manager.’ No, he is a legitimate MVP candidate. Give Brock Purdy his flowers.”

Moreover, Prisco put a spotlight on a stat that has stood out to him so far through three games.

“His completion percentage is 80 percent in September,” Prisco added. “Forty-five of 56 for the season. Think about that, 45 of 56, and his average is 8.8. So he’s not only getting the big plays, he’s getting the ball down the field, and he’s completing the passes where he has to.”

George Kittle Gets Blunt on 49ers’ Brock Purdy

Meanwhile, 49ers tight end George Kittle shared what he’s noticing from Purdy and noted that it starts with head coach Kyle Shanahan’s confidence in his QB.

“I think Kyle’s confidence in Brock is incredibly high,” Kittle told reporters after the win (h/t 95.7 The Game). “Brock’s confidence is incredibly high. It’s just different. We can be in a Wednesday practice, and Brock might miss a pass.

“I think in years past, Kyle would be frustrated with him for not hitting that pass or another quarterback for not hitting that pass. Now, Kyle’s just like, ‘Yeah, he’ll hit it on game day.’ That’s just fun to see in that relationship with them.”

Kittle was also a go-to target as always for Purdy as the veteran tight end recorded six receptions on seven targets for 82 receiving yards with his longest catch being a 20-yarder and two touchdowns.

Brock Purdy Credits Kyle Shanahan for Impressive Start

While Purdy is playing at a high level, the 49ers star credits Shanahan with putting him in a position to succeed. After a handful of years in Shanahan’s system, it appears Purdy is more confident than ever, so it will be interesting to see if he can continue this form heading into Week 4.

“I think Kyle’s the best in the league at obviously calling plays, his system, all the things, but calling the right plays at the right time,” Purdy said postgame (h/t 95.7 The Game). “That’s, I think, the difference between a good play caller and a great play caller.

“You can have all the plays drawn up and all the things, but to call a play at the right time, that’s what it takes to be elite. He’s done that over all the years of his coaching and stuff. I feel like right now he’s at a great point with how he sees the game and coaching us up on details and the little things.

“So we’re all grateful to play for him, man. We know that anytime a play call comes in, we’re confident that, all right, we have the best in the league at doing this. We can all be confident in this, and now we’ve got to go do our job and play at a high level ourselves. So, love playing for him.”