Brock Purdy Lands Bold Prediction Before 49ers’ Defining Season

Brock Purdy’s 2026 season is already being framed as more than a bounce-back year for the San Francisco 49ers quarterback.

NFL.com’s Dan Parr named Purdy the No. 1 dark-horse MVP candidate for the 2026 season, putting him ahead of Trevor Lawrence, Jared Goff, Jayden Daniels, Sam Darnold and Jalen Hurts on the list. Parr pointed to Purdy’s continuity with head coach Kyle Shanahan, a reworked receiver group and the quarterback’s past MVP finish as reasons the 49ers passer has a real path into the race.

That is the part that should matter most to 49ers fans: this is not just an offseason compliment. It is a snapshot of where San Francisco’s season could go if Purdy turns a rebuilt supporting cast into one of the NFL’s most efficient offenses again.

Purdy finished fourth in MVP voting in 2023, his first full season as San Francisco’s starter. The 49ers’ current version of his case is different. This time, it is built around whether he can lift an offense that has changed around him and guide San Francisco through one of the league’s more unusual schedules.

The 49ers Gave Brock Purdy a New MVP Path

Purdy’s biggest advantage is still Shanahan. NFL.com noted that Purdy is entering his fifth straight season in the same offensive system, a level of stability most quarterbacks on the dark-horse list do not have.

But the 49ers did not simply run it back.

San Francisco added Mike Evans, Christian Kirk and rookie De’Zhaun Stribling to a receiver room that also includes Ricky Pearsall. Evans is the headline name, and for obvious reasons. The longtime Tampa Bay Buccaneers star gives Purdy a proven boundary target and red-zone weapon, which could change how defenses have to handle the 49ers near the goal line.

That matters in an MVP race because Purdy’s case is unlikely to be built on rushing highlights or off-script chaos. It would have to come from command, efficiency, touchdown production and wins. Evans can help with at least two of those immediately.

Purdy has already spoken positively about the group. During a May interview with 49ers team reporter Laura Britt, Purdy said San Francisco was excited about the receiving corps and noted that “everyone’s healthy and good.”

That optimism now has to become production.

George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey Still Shape the Ceiling

The new receivers are only part of the equation. Purdy’s ceiling still depends heavily on how much the 49ers get from George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey.

NFL.com flagged Kittle’s recovery from an Achilles tear as something to monitor, while also noting that backup Jake Tonges played well when given opportunities last season. Kittle continues to target Week 1 for his return.

A healthy Kittle would give Purdy the kind of middle-of-the-field answer that has long made Shanahan’s offense difficult to defend. If Kittle is limited early, the pressure shifts toward Evans, Kirk, Pearsall and McCaffrey to keep the passing game on schedule.

McCaffrey remains the piece that can turn good Purdy numbers into MVP-adjacent numbers. He gives Purdy layups, punishes light boxes and forces defenses to declare their intentions before the snap. If Evans expands the red-zone menu and McCaffrey keeps defenses honest, Purdy’s efficiency case becomes easier to imagine.

The Schedule Could Help or Hurt Purdy’s Case

The challenge is that Purdy’s MVP candidacy will not be judged in a vacuum.

The 49ers are scheduled to become the first NFL team to play two international games in non-consecutive weeks, with games in Melbourne and Mexico City. They also open the season against the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne on September 10.

That gives Purdy a high-profile runway, but it also raises the degree of difficulty. San Francisco shares a division with the reigning champion Seattle Seahawks and a Rams team that NFL.com described as a Super Bowl favorite in its Purdy write-up.

That is why the MVP framing is useful. Purdy does not need to be the NFL’s most physically overwhelming quarterback to enter the conversation. He needs the 49ers to win enough games, the offense to look dangerous again and his own production to make it clear he is driving the operation rather than simply benefiting from it.

That has always been the debate around Purdy. The 2026 season gives him a clean chance to answer it.