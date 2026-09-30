49ers QB Brock Purdy Wins Another NFL Honor After 4-TD Performance

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is making a habit out of collecting hardware.

Purdy was voted one of the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week for Week 3, according to an announcement from the NFL on September 30.

The honor comes after Purdy threw four touchdown passes in the 49ers’ 36-30 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, helping San Francisco improve to 3-0. He completed 15 of 27 passes for 297 yards in the win.

And this is becoming a trend.

Brock Purdy Earns Second Major Weekly Honor in a Row

Purdy’s latest award comes just one week after the NFL named him NFC Offensive Player of the Week following San Francisco’s Week 2 win over the Miami Dolphins.

His performance against Miami was almost absurdly efficient.

Purdy completed 20 of 22 attempts for 287 yards and two touchdowns in the 35-13 victory. He also added 30 yards and a touchdown on three rushing attempts, finishing with a 149.1 passer rating.

According to the 49ers, Purdy became the first player in NFL history to complete at least 90% of his passes while throwing for at least 285 yards and two touchdowns and adding a rushing touchdown in the same game.

Kyle Shanahan had a simple assessment afterward.

“He was real sharp. He was on point,” Shanahan said, via the 49ers. “Got the ball to all the right spots.”

Purdy followed that performance with a much different game against Arizona — fewer completions, significantly more resistance and four touchdown passes.

It was enough to win another award.

Brock Purdy’s 4-TD Game Adds to Impressive Career Total

The four-touchdown outing against Arizona wasn’t a first for Purdy.

It marked the fifth game of his career with at least four touchdown passes, according to the 49ers.

Purdy acknowledged afterward that the Cardinals made San Francisco work considerably harder than Miami had the previous week, describing Arizona as a “bend but don’t break” defense.

The numbers still arrived.

Through three games, Purdy has completed 60 of 83 passes while helping the 49ers win each of their first three contests.

That opening stretch has now produced two different NFL weekly awards in two weeks.

For a quarterback who spent much of his early career answering questions about how much of San Francisco’s success belonged to him versus the system around him, the 2026 season has started with Purdy making his own case loudly enough that voters keep rewarding it.