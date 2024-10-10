49ers’ Brock Purdy Predicted on a ‘Clear Path’ for Historic NFL Contract

It’s not a definite, but heading into Week 6, even with a 2-3 record on the books and a 49ers team that has been disappointing to this point this season, Brock Purdy might well be on the precipice of history. On the field, of course, we have seen Purdy blossom over the course of the last few years. But it’s off the field that he might well make an enormous dent in the history books.

That would happen after the season, though. You know, when Purdy. Who is still on his rookie deal after having been the final player picked in the 2022 NFL draft, is up for a contract extension.

And according to the numbers-crunchers at the highly regarded contract website Spotrac, Purdy is already in line for an eye-opening deal. But he could be headed for even more.

As things stand, according to Spotrac guru Mike Ginnitti, the market value for Purdy is a deal with an average annual value of $55.5 million, which is more than Jordan Love, Trevor Lawrence and Joe Burrow. Those three quarterbacks are just below the highest-paid player of all time, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Purdy would not quite get to Prescott’s level, which stands at $60 million per year. But that could change. As of now, the math stands at four years and $222 million.

“There’s a world, there’s a very clear path for Brock Purdy now to put this team on his back, overcome some significant injuries around him and (bring) himself from Mr. Irrelevant to the highest-paid player in the history of football,” Ginnitti said on “The Spotrac Podcast” this week.

Brock Purdy Rated No. 2 in NFL

Purdy has been impressive this season. He has a 65.6% completion rate, and has thrown for 1,374 yards, fourth in the NFL. He has just six touchdowns and four interceptions, but has had to do a lot more with a lot less this season—Christian McCaffrey has been out all season, George Kittle has battled injuries, as has receiver Deebo Samuel.

The team’s other star receiver, Brandon Aiyuk, has struggled after missing camp in a contract dispute.

At Pro Football Focus, Purdy’s leap forward has been recognized—he rates a grade of 87.3, which rates as the No. 2 quarterback in the NFL.

No longer can it be said that Purdy is a system quarterback whose only talent is being on the field with some of the best offensive weapons in the NFL.

49ers Must Be Ready to Pay

That is an important point to make when it comes to Purdy’s next contract. Ginitti was among those who wondered, before this season, if the 49ers would dump Purdy and start all over at quarterback if he struggled this year. Ginitti admitted he must “eat crow” because Purdy has, so far, carried the offense.

“Brock Purdy can shed all of that now,” Ginitti said. “Because what he has done for five weeks, and I realize the record in the standings is not what San Francisco had in mind and Brock Purdy is not translating what he’s doing into the, necessarily, big wins that’s a factor, right? There’s a factor there.

“But he has done much more as an individual player than I ever thought he could. He’s put the offense on his back at times. He has made plays, he has created plays. He is a legitimate top, or near-the-top-tier quarterback in this league.”

If he keeps it up, continues to play at a high level and pushes the 49ers to the top of the conference once the team’s weapons are healthy, he will not just be near the top of the league. He will be at the top of the league.

“And that’s what the money is going to look like,” Ginitti said.

The 49ers, then, had better get the checkbook ready.