49ers’ Brock Purdy Reaches Career Milestone Vs. Raiders

The San Francisco 49ers are currently leading the Las Vegas Raiders 21-10 at halftime. The 49ers are coming off their bye week, and the offense does not look like it has lost a step.

San Francisco scored a touchdown on their first three drives.

If the 49ers hold on to win, they will improve to 7-1 and remain the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Brock Purdy Reaches Milestone During Raiders Game

49ers QB Brock Purdy reached a major career milestone during the first half against the Raiders.

Purdy threw his 100th career passing touchdown after finding RB Christian McCaffrey for a 12-yard score in the second quarter.

Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area provided further details on Purdy’s career milestone.

“Brock Purdy to Christian McCaffrey for a 12-yard TD. That’s the 100th TD pass of Purdy’s career. This is his 57th game,” Maiocco wrote on X.

Brock Purdy to Christian McCaffrey for a 12-yard TD. That’s the 100th TD pass of Purdy’s career. This is his 57th game.

McCaffrey got the scoring started with a 1-yard touchdown run on the 49ers’ opening drive. Purdy then scored a 1-yard touchdown of his own to extend the lead to 14-0.

Brock Purdy Finding Success Without Top Wideouts

The 49ers entered Sunday’s game without their top two wide receivers. Mike Evans (Achilles) and Deebo Samuel (hamstring) were both ruled out.

San Francisco also announced on Nov. 7 that they put WR Christian Kirk on injured reserve.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on X: “Another player added to IR: 49ers placed WR Christian Kirk on injured reserve. Kirk injured his meniscus during Thursday’s practice.”

Despite the injuries to the wide receiver room, Purdy completed 8 of 12 passes for 123 yards and a 128.1 QB rating in the first half.

Purdy also added 6 carries for 40 rushing yards.