49ers’ Brock Purdy Makes Honest Admission Before Seahawks Rematch

Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers is playing like an MVP candidate. Sunday’s game at the Seattle Seahawks brings back memories of how last season ended.

Purdy Looks Back at the Seahawks Losses

Purdy struggled in both meetings with Seattle last year. The 49ers lost 13-3 in the regular-season finale, with the NFC’s top seed and a first-round bye on the line. Two weeks later, they lost 41-6 in the divisional round. Purdy threw for under 150 yards in both games, with zero touchdowns, two interceptions and a passer rating below 65.

He admitted it stuck with him. Per Pratham Valluri of NBC Sports Bay Area, Purdy said he went back to the film this offseason. “Watching the film, they did a really good job against us, out-physicaling us and getting to the ball fast and flying around and closing the windows in the pass game and stuff,” Purdy said. “They did a really good job with all that, and so obviously for me, it sucked how last year ended and not getting in the end zone and scoring.”

Purdy Respects the Seahawks’ Defense

Seattle allows the fewest passing yards in the NFL and the fifth-fewest points per game. Purdy said the team’s speed and coaching stand out. “They fly around for one,” Purdy said. “Their scheme is really good too. They’re all really well coached with their great defensive line, their secondary. Everybody’s tied in together, and obviously you don’t ever see really big explosive plays on them.”

He described it as a bend-but-don’t-break defense. “You got to go earn every yard all throughout the game for four quarters,” Purdy said.

A Litmus Test for the 49ers

Purdy has been sharp this season, and the 49ers are 4-0. Sunday gives him a chance to rewrite how his Seattle history reads. He has a big playoff performance against the Seahawks on his resume, his first career postseason start, but the last two meetings are the ones fans remember. A strong showing at Lumen Field would go a long way toward changing that. It would also show the 49ers can beat the league’s best pass defense on the road.