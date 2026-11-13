49ers Coach Gets Blunt on Cowboys’ George Pickens, CeeDee Lamb

The San Francisco 49ers‘ defense will have their hands full in Week 10 with the Dallas Cowboys‘ passing game. Moreover, despite being on the injury report, George Pickens has had limited practice so far this week ahead of the game on Nov. 15.

If the Cowboys can have a healthy Pickens to go with CeeDee Lamb, it could give Dallas a puncher’s chance against the 7-1 Niners. A passing attack that has Pickens and Lamb will be a major challenge for the 49ers’ pass defense.

On Nov. 12, 49ers defensive coordinator Raheem Morris spoke to the media and shared his thoughts on facing the Cowboys’ wideout group.

“Obviously, when you start with CeeDee, you’re talking about a guy who’s highly targeted and has a bunch of receptions,” Morris told reporters. “He’s a volume player. He gets the ball a lot. They put the ball in his hands. He’s like all those guys, [Jaxon Smith-Njigba], [Puka] Nacua, and others in our division who are targeted heavily.

“Then you have that freak on the other side in Pickens. Sometimes on the same side, he’s got freakish ability. He’s a great mover and very versatile. He can do a bunch of different things. He can shock you in all types of ways, downfield vertically or with catch-and-run plays. They’re a very difficult group. I’m very excited about the matchup.”

Fred Warner Makes Life Easy for 49ers’ Raheem Morris

One of the players that the Niners will be leaning on against the Cowboys’ offense is veteran linebacker Fred Warner. Morris, who is in his first season as the team’s defensive coordinator, noted how Warner makes life easy as a playcaller.

“Fred can make a call in a heartbeat,” Morris added. “Fred can probably call the game without me talking to him in his ear. He’s that kind of a guy. He’s one of those guys you feel like you prepare with, not prepare for. Throughout the whole process and throughout the week, we’re preparing together. He can probably say what I’m going to say before I even say it. I can start to say it, and he can finish it.

“Those are the types of things that you want. He’s the ultimate leader. You have to fight yourself to take stuff off his plate so he can go out there and be the best version of himself and make the Superman-type plays he’s able to make. He does it every week with everything on his shoulders. I give him a lot of credit, and it’s obviously a very good evaluation of Fred.”

Fred Warner on Facing Cowboys Defense in Week 10

Speaking of Warner, on Nov. 11, he spoke to the media and talked about the Cowboys’ offense, as they’ll be looking to make that unit’s life difficult in this contest. Warner noted that the 49ers need to be on their A-game, given that Dallas can hurt them in the passing game.

“Dak [Prescott has] always played at a high level at the quarterback position,” Warner told reporters. “A guy I got a ton of respect for as a player and as a leader for their team. He has some really elite weapons on the outside.

“CeeDee is having a tremendous year, getting a lot of targets, but also making use of those targets. George Pickens is also a huge weapon and has freakish ability when he gets the ball in his hands.”