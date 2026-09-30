49ers Emerge as Potential Trade Destination for Cardinals Veteran

The San Francisco 49ers need pass-rush help after losing Nick Bosa for multiple weeks to a calf injury. Even before losing him, the Niners likely still needed help, since Bosa is their only reliable edge rusher.

San Francisco did sign veteran defensive end Matthew Judon to the practice squad. Nonetheless, the Niners are rolling the dice to see whether the 34-year-old has anything left in the tank.

For now, the 49ers will need to make do, and as the trade deadline nears, they could look to the trade market to see if there’s a pass rusher worth trading draft capital for to build a solid tandem.

As for what edge rusher in the trade market makes sense, Zachary Rotman of FanSided sees the 49ers as one of three teams, along with the Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles, that make sense for Arizona Cardinals‘ Josh Sweat.

“Josh Sweat’s name has been in trade rumors ever since the Cardinals let head coach Jonathan Gannon go, and while he remains in town, it’s fair to wonder how long,” Rotman wrote in a Sept. 30 article.

“Not only are the Cardinals now 1-2, looking like the last-place team they were expected to be, but Sweat has looked like a guy wanting a change of scenery thus far.”

Cardinals Might Have to Trade Josh Sweat Before Value Drops

Sweat is off to a slow start, which may explain why the Cardinals should consider trading the veteran edge rusher at the deadline before his trade value takes any further hit.

“He has yet to record a sack and has just three tackles in three games thus far,” Rotman added in his article. “In 2025, Sweat had 12.0 sacks and 30 tackles (13 for loss), so the difference is quite stark.

“Perhaps with a change of scenery, Sweat can get back to his usual level of production, and given his track record, the Cardinals should be able to get assets that’ll help aid their rebuild.”

In his two seasons with the Cardinals, Sweat has had 22 solo tackles, 11 assists, 12.0 sacks, and one fumble recovery in 20 games, per StatMuse. The question will be whether Arizona would even consider trading Sweat within the division to the Niners.

Should the 49ers Have an Interest in Odell Beckham Jr.?

Beyond the trade market, the 49ers have been diving into the veteran free-agent market. Along with Judon, the Niners also recently signed Brandin Cooks.

Nonetheless, David Lombardi of the SF Standard floated the idea that Beckham would make sense for the 49ers amid injuries to the wideouts, with Mike Evans the latest receiver to suffer a rib strain that had him carted off the field in Week 3 and is considered day-to-day, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“They’re working out at least one rookie [on Sept. 29], and then this is the opposite of a rookie: Odell Beckham Jr., [who was reportedly] released by the New York Giants, and right now, he’s the same age as Brandin Cooks,” Lombardi said on a YouTube livestream on Sept. 29. ” You have to wonder [about Beckham being an option as] Kyle Shanahan [is] familiar with him through flag football this offseason.

“Odell Beckham Jr. has played in the [Sean] McVay system, obviously, for the Rams. You have to wonder: Since the 49ers have been interested in practice squad spots for wide receivers, just trying to build as much depth as possible, would Odell Beckham Jr. be an option for San Francisco?”