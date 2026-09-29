49ers Handed Intriguing Odell Beckham Jr. Idea After Giants News

Could the San Francisco 49ers be a landing spot for veteran wideout Odell Beckham Jr. amid the team’s laundry list of injuries to their receivers? On Sept. 29, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported, citing sources, that the New York Giants are releasing Beckham.

The 33-year-old failed to make a significant impact in his reunion with the team, but there was another reason the Giants reportedly decided to part ways with him.

New York needed to decide on Braxton Berrios, who was out of practice squad elevations and is New York’s punt returner. As a result, Beckham’s roster spot was in jeopardy, leading to this reported decision to cut ties with the veteran.

Nonetheless, David Lombardi of the SF Standard floated the idea that Beckham would make sense for the 49ers amid injuries to the wideouts, with Mike Evans the latest receiver to suffer a rib strain that had him carted off the field in Week 3 and is considered day-to-day, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“They’re working out at least one rookie [on Sept. 29], and then this is the opposite of a rookie: Odell Beckham Jr., [who was reportedly] released by the New York Giants, and right now, he’s the same age as Brandin Cooks,” Lombardi said on a YouTube livestream on Sept. 29. ” You have to wonder [about Beckham being an option as] Kyle Shanahan [is] familiar with him through flag football this offseason.

“Odell Beckham Jr. has played in the [Sean] McVay system, obviously, for the Rams. You have to wonder: Since the 49ers have been interested in practice squad spots for wide receivers, just trying to build as much depth as possible, would Odell Beckham Jr. be an option for San Francisco?”

49ers Insider on Wideout Profile That Niners Want

Moreover, Lombardi notes that the Niners are looking for either mature young players or veterans to build up depth amid the injuries that have hit the wideout room through three weeks of the regular season.

“With some of these veteran options, Brandin Cooks being one of them, you have guys who would pick up the system quickly, who are familiar with football, who have been brought in for title chases before just to be veteran presences in the building,” Lombardi added.

“I think that the 49ers want either mature young players to fill the gap here and bridge the gap, as they’re down three, maybe even four, of their top wide receivers, although the news on Mike Evans is promising. So you want mature younger players, or you want veteran players who have seen a ton of football.”

Bay Area Radio Host Doesn’t See Tyreek Hill With the Niners

Recently, before the Niners signed Cooks and Evans suffered a rib injury, Joe Shasky of 95.7 The Game listed potential names the team could target in the free agent market. However, Shasky ruled out one name that he doesn’t see coming to the Bay Area: Former Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill.

“I was thinking about this, they’re gonna have to bring someone in,” Shasky said in a Sept. 21 video from 95.7 The Game. “It’s probably too early for trades, though I do believe there are some trades that are gonna go down.

“Let me give you some of the free agents the Niners could sign this week given the Demarcus Robinson injury. Tyreek Hill? No, they’re not gonna do it. This team’s not bringing him in. I’m just gonna tell everyone right now, the Chiefs will; [the Niners] won’t.”