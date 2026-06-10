Cardinals Share Major Josh Sweat Update Amid 49ers Speculation

The San Francisco 49ers could be looking to bolster their pass rush situation after the team only recorded 20 sacks last season. Nick Bosa should improve that number, and perhaps Mykel Williams once he returns from injury. Moreover, the Niners also drafted Romello Height to contribute.

Nonetheless, could the 49ers explore the trade market and take advantage of a player’s unhappiness before the 2026 NFL season? One potential name in the speculation is Arizona Cardinals‘ Josh Sweat, who showed up to the team’s mandatory minicamp but didn’t participate.

On June 9, Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur downplayed Sweat’s on-field absence and said he is not worried about the veteran edge rusher.

“The situation is, again, he hasn’t practiced,” LaFleur told reporters (h/t Josh Weinfuss of ESPN). “I’m not going to put a guy out on the field that hasn’t been out there to prep. That’s what Phase One and Phase Two [of the offseason program] are for, to get guys ready for Phase Three. Josh has always done this.

“Josh has always had his own program, and he’s not the first guy on any team I’ve been a part of that’s been a part of that. In San Francisco, L.A., we’ve always had guys that were kind of like that, and that’s OK. The one thing that you know about Josh is when he’s not in this building, he’s working and I think that shows when he gets out there on the field.”

49ers Urged to Pursue Arizona’s Josh Sweat

Where does the 49ers speculation come from? On the June 2 edition of “49ers Collective,” 49ers on SI reporter Grant Cohn floated that the team should consider trading for Sweat as a cheaper alternative to Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby.

“What I would like to do, if they cannot get Maxx Crosby, if that is too expensive, and if the Raiders do not want to trade him, what about Josh Sweat? He is clearly available,” Cohn said. “I do not think it would take a first-round pick.

“I do not think you would have to trade a player to get him. He plays that outside linebacker, on-ball position that Romello Height and Luke Gifford play. I mean, he would be better than them.”

The Los Angeles Rams traded for Myles Garrett, and the Seattle Seahawks have a relentless pass rush with head coach Mike Macdonald being the mastermind. As a result, the 49ers cannot fall behind with their two NFC West rivals.

Cardinals Unlikely to Trade Within the Division

Last season with the Cardinals, Sweat played 540 total snaps, leading to a 74.2 overall PFF defensive grade. Moreover, he generated 47 total pressures, 12 sacks, 29 hurries, 6 QB hits, and three forced fumbles. Meanwhile, against the run, he recorded 11 solo tackles.

Despite the Cardinals likely being one of the worst teams this season, former 49ers offensive lineman Alex Boone doesn’t see Arizona trading within the division, even if the team is projected to be one of the worst in the league.

“Stop it,” Boone said on the same show in response to Cohn’s suggestion. “No ownership is going to let you trade within your [division]. I was like, ‘Wait a minute. Isn’t he with the Cardinals?’ Hey, what’s up, guys? It’s just the Niners calling.

“Listen, I know we uh I know we beat your a– every year, but we’re going to take that defensive end off your hands while we’re at it. Come on over here. You know, we’ll take it.’ There’s no way they would let that happen.”