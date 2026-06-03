49ers Land Compelling Statement Involving Cardinals’ Josh Sweat

The San Francisco 49ers‘ pass rush will be a major storyline over the next few months as the team looks to improve after recording only 20 sacks as a team. Although injury played a role in this low stat, it shows the Niners need depth.

Moreover, the Los Angeles Rams traded for Myles Garrett, and the Seattle Seahawks have a relentless pass rush with head coach Mike Macdonald being the mastermind. As a result, the 49ers cannot fall behind with their two NFC West rivals.

On the June 2 edition of “49ers Collective,” 49ers on SI reporter Grant Cohn floated that the team should consider trading for Arizona Cardinals veteran Josh Sweat as a cheaper alternative to Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby.

“What I would like to do, if they cannot get Maxx Crosby, if that is too expensive, and if the Raiders do not want to trade him, what about Josh Sweat? He is clearly available,” Cohn said. “I do not think it would take a first-round pick.

“I do not think you would have to trade a player to get him. He plays that outside linebacker, on-ball position that Romello Height and Luke Gifford play. I mean, he would be better than them.”

Moreover, Cohn believes that because the Cardinals are so far away from competing, Arizona wouldn’t mind trading within the division if they get the right offer for him.

“The Cardinals are years away from competing,” Cohn added. “Do they really care about making an NFC West team better? Like, they’re going to win two games this year.”

Cardinals Unlikely to Make a Trade With 49ers

Last season with the Cardinals, Sweat played 540 total snaps, leading to a 74.2 overall PFF defensive grade. Moreover, he generated 47 total pressures, 12 sacks, 29 hurries, 6 QB hits, and three forced fumbles. Meanwhile, against the run, he recorded 11 solo tackles.

Despite the Cardinals likely being one of the worst teams this season, former 49ers offensive lineman Alex Boone doesn’t see Arizona trading within the division.

“Stop it,” Boone said on the same show in response to Cohn’s suggestion. “No ownership is going to let you trade within your [division]. I was like, ‘Wait a minute. Isn’t he with the Cardinals?’ Hey, what’s up, guys? It’s just the Niners calling. Listen, I know we uh I know we beat your a– every year, but we’re going to take that defensive end off your hands while we’re at it. Come on over here. You know, we’ll take it.’ There’s no way they would let that happen.”

Nick Bosa Would Benefit From Joey Bosa Being on the Niners

As far as pass rushers go, the 49ers are in the speculation conversation regarding free agent Joey Bosa. With the older Bosa still a free agent, KNBR’s Larry Krueger shared that the former Los Angeles Chargers star would be a major help for his younger brother, Nick Bosa.

“Joey Bosa is definitely a fit,“ Krueger said on the May 25 edition of “The Krueg Show.” “Obviously, his brother is on the roster returning from a torn ACL. His brother needs him at this point. If Joey Bosa came to the Niners, that would make Nick Bosa’s life easier.

“Joey Bosa has made a ton of cash, and I think at this point, making his little brother’s life easier and maybe pairing with him to get a ring together could be very exciting and intriguing. But the price has probably got to be right.”